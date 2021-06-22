Impossible Finance loses $ 500,000 in latest flash loan attack on DeFi

Impossible Finance is the latest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol from Binance Smart Chain to join the long list of projects that have come under attack.

Another day, another flash loan attack on Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi. On this occasion, the victim is the multi-chain incubator project Impossible Finance.

According to a post on their Twitter and Telegram channels on June 21, there was a attack on Impossible Finance’s liquidity pool resulting in a loss of around 230 ETH.

“This morning there was a flash loan attack on our IF token. We are working with PeckShield, Watchpug and other experts in the community to investigate the situation and have a detailed report of the event. “

Hacker copies modus operandi of previous DeFi attacks

SushiSwap developer Mudit Gupta noted that it was an attack similar to the BurgerSwap protocol hack in late May. At the time, the attacker managed to steal more than $ 7 million, executing flash loans with a fake token.

Ransomware attack

The security company WatchPug explained that the hacker made multiple exchanges at almost the same price and drained the liquidity pool. A vulnerability in the pool’s smart contract allowed the attacker to make multiple swaps of the native token from IF protocols to BUSD and then to BNB to pay off the flash loan.

The Impossible Finance team confirmed on Telegram that it had allocated an insurance fund to compensate liquidity providers.

“We have also set up an insurance fund to ensure your funds are safe, as they are our number one priority. All user funds who deposited in liquidity funds (“LPs”) BEFORE the attack will be 100% compensated ”.

Impossible Finance raised $ 7 million from a broad roster of venture capitalists and sponsors in early June in order to build a BSC incubator platform for multi-chain DeFi startups.

Read more

Defi hack

It joins the long list of BSC-based DeFi protocols that have come under attack this year, including PancakeBunny, Cream Finance, bEarn, Bogged Finance, Uranium Finance, Meerkat Finance, SafeMoon, Spartan Protocol, and Belt Finance.

The BSC itself claimed that the attacks were organized and coordinated.

IF token price sinks

As expected, the IF token has plummeted more than 60% from a high of $ 2.80 to a low of $ 0.14, before recovering to just over $ 1 at press time.

According to CoinGecko, IF is currently trading 86% below its June 19 all-time high of $ 7.61.

The post Impossible Finance loses $ 500,000 in the latest flash loan attack on DeFi was first seen on BeInCrypto.