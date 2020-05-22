Afp, Ap, . and Notimex

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 22, 2020, p. a11

Tokyo. The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, assured that 2021 is the last opportunity to celebrate the Tokyo Games, adding that a new postponement of the meeting will not be possible.

Bach told the BBC that he supports the Japanese organizers’ decision to permanently cancel the Tokyo Games if the new coronavirus pandemic remains out of control next year.

Frankly, I understand why the organizing committee cannot always hire 3 or 5 thousand people. The sports calendar of the main federations worldwide cannot be changed every year. Athletes cannot be left in uncertainty … so I understand this approach from our Japanese partners, Bach said.

For his part, the executive director of the organizing committee of the Games, Toshiro Muto, affirmed that neither this body nor the government of Japan have indicated at any time that 2021 was the last option to celebrate the sports fair, and stressed that those responsible work for the Olympic Games to take place in the summer of next year.

However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the multi-sport meeting cannot be held in 2021 unless the virus is contained and Bach said he understands his stance.

The head of the IOC admitted that one must be prepared for different scenarios and that the body does not want to celebrate them without an audience and take into account the quarantine of the athletes.

Monumental task

What could this mean for life in an Olympic Village? All these different scenarios are under consideration and that is why I say that it is a monumental task, because there are many options and it is not easy to tackle them (now). When we have a clear vision of what the world will be like on July 23, 2021, then we will make the appropriate decisions, he added.

Muto, in turn, referred to the need to have preventive measures to combat the coronavirus and acknowledged that the possibility of the event being held without spectators has been raised, but did not indicate that this will be the case.

Regarding what President Bach said, there are also people in Japan who think that the Games need to be held behind closed doors, Muto said in a virtual press conference. However, our point of view is that more than a year is missing. We think it is too premature at this point to have that discussion.

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed two months ago and July 23, 2021 was set as the new opening date.

At 14 months, both the IOC and local organizers have explained how the competitions will take place amid a pandemic and travel restrictions around the world.

