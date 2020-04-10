Skirts have been around since ancient times, but when the fashion revolution came, the great designers began to create various styles such as tube, straight, pleated, pencil, miniskirt, etc.

Most of us love to be in fashion and at the same time feel comfortable, despite the fact that sometimes it turns out to be a little complicated, since you must be attentive to the handle in which you sit, that the wind does not lift it, climb the stairs with caution among other things more.

However, these little details do not mean that we cannot be comfortable with a skirt, especially if there are different models that we can use for any occasion. Remember that with the different combinations you can create a rocker, bohemian, hippie, beach or formal style, that is why we recommend the following styles of maxi skirts.

Plain maxi skirts

This model of skirt are the ones that remain up to the ankles, they are ideal for any body type and height. If you are a tall woman, in addition to enhancing your figure, it will make your legs look proportional. On the other hand, if you are short, they will make your legs look elongated.

Plain maxi skirts are easier to combine and to get, you can also use it to go to the office with a blazer and shirt, but if you have a social commitment you can wear it with a loose blouse so you can feel fresh and comfortable.

Formal

If what you want is a more formal look, and you like long skirts, this is your style. Maxi skirts are a very trendy option. These skirts are usually flared and at the waist, their finish is very delicate and they are a little longer than normal, so you can wear them with heels.

The idea is that you can wear this type of style either day or night, the only thing you have to take care of are the accessories and makeup according to the occasion.

Stamped

Printed skirts are ideal if you want to wear a bohemian or beach look, this type of skirt can be combined with a plain blouse, with a denim jacket and boots. But if you are looking for a more formal ouftif, this type of model can be found in more subdued colors.