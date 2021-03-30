Important triumph of Lucas Triguora in Lousiana

Last Saturday, March 27, Lucas Trigoura defeated the # 3 classified in the 123 lbs division 4-1. Darío Villegas, within the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships Tournament that takes place in Shreveport, Lousiana from March 25 to April 3 of this year.

It was a fight with an already known rival that started a little slow for Lucas, but from the second half of the 1st round. The Florida-born youngster took control of the fight, and began to place his hands with greater precision and forcefulness.

Lucas is a young man who, at the hands of his parents Oscar and Adri, has gradually become a promise and every time he looks better despite all the setbacks he has had in recent months due to the conditions already known to all . We have known Lucas since he was a child, and from those days when he was only 6-7 years old, he showed what today seems to be an obvious promise of quality and talent.

“In 2019, we faced this young prospect Villegas and the result was not what we expected, we had the feeling that on that occasion we beat him but the result was not favorable. This time, it was different and we got a bigger victory since Lucas did the job perfectly ”, said Lucas’s father, Oscar by phone.

Lucas imposed his rhythm from the first round, and based on his hand and leg coordination, he managed to achieve the perfect distance to keep a brave fighter at bay who, in the last half of the 3rd round, knew that he should put more effort into his act, but he was surpassed by the best boxing of Lucas, who kept him at his distance, leaving us the imprint of the talent that we have always seen in this young man since he was a child.

“With Lucas’s little experience less than 20 fights, we knew of the enormous commitment we had, facing Darío Villegas in the first fight of the tournament who has more than 60 fights and is a little older and classified as # 3 of the division. In addition, for personal reasons, it was impossible for me to travel with Lucas to Louisiana and we sent him with our friend Abel González ”, said Oscar

Everything was against him, Oscar told us, who took him to Louisiana, Abel, was committed to bringing his son into the ring and by chance, they had to fight practically at the same time. We had to appeal to our Cuban friend Rafael Ramírez based in Las Vegas, who took charge of taking him up and serving him on the corner. We are really grateful and we hope that the next fight this Monday, March 29, we will turn out better and we will continue to advance.

Lucas and his team also want to extend their gratitude to the coaches who helped him here in Fla. Jorge Rubio and Maury Ramos who have long trained and advised him, and also to Alexei Collado who put his hand and experience to put him in condition and get technically ready.

For now, many people who follow ‘Luquita’ in Miami are eager to see him fight again. And this Monday, we will be from here supporting him and hoping he continues to reap triumphs and see him play the finals.

There is talent, Lucas is still young at only 16 years old and has a future in this sport. In addition, he is an excellent student, and with the help of his mother Adri, and the persevering guidance of his father Oscar, perhaps one day we will see him make history in professional boxing. ”If one day he asks me to do his debut, I will be there, and if you decide that it is not your thing and continue with your studies it will make me very happy. I am already proud of what he has achieved and I will always be by his side ”, concluded Oscar.