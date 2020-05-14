With the uncertain circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies need to tailor their marketing campaigns to mitigate the risk of their strategies.

The coronavirus is changing the purchasing behavior of consumers. It may take time for people to avoid going to shopping malls. At the same time, PPC publishing channels, Pay Per Click, are cutting the budget, as indicated by Google’s search ads, which lost 7% of their impressions from mid-January to mid-March 2020. By On the contrary, SEO is experiencing a strong rebound.

With these changes, there is a great opportunity for SEO professionals and content marketers to increase their impact, creating content that drives conversions and lays the foundation for the brand for the long term.

Marketing experts are already making changes to their strategies and investing more in SEO. According to Google Trends, the search term «SEO» and other related terms have seen an increase in interest worldwide since February 2020. Regardless of where your business / company is located, whether in Spain, Latin America, or the United States, Europe, etc., the current COVID-19 pandemic will forever transform and reshape your business strategies.

In this unexpected reality, companies are adopting new ways of survival or closing completely and waiting to reopen. So regardless of the currency you work in, one of your top priorities has probably been to increase your marketing and SEO efforts. Therefore, below is a list of some of the best SEO tips that can help your company survive a severe crisis.

Use Google Trends to find new and potential topics

Finding new and emerging topics in this pandemic will be crucial to search traffic for a new search demand on the Internet. You can create the right content for the right audience at the right time, which could make the difference between someone visiting your website or leaving your competition. But it is quite complex to develop a content strategy related to the topics that people are looking for.

Since the main aspect of your SEO efforts is finding the correct keywords according to the search intent, it is important to use Google Trends. To create content, Google Trends must be the first priority to understand the changes in search behavior. The data displayed in this tool provides current information on how people search for content in different industries. In contrast, other keyword research tools are less important because they may not have the latest data as they calculate monthly search volume.

On the other hand, Google Trends provides you with information about a specific period of time, which is really useful for these days with so many changes happening around the world.

Another platform that may also be interesting is Exploding Topics, which calculates data through search engines and trends to formulate emerging topics. Although you cannot segment by geographical area, it can give you certain explosive topics worldwide that, of course, will also be shocking for the place where your company is located. In addition, it has a filtering by industry.

Market your brand on social media

Because the use of social media during this pandemic has witnessed a significant increase, be sure to market your brand on social media to demonstrate that you are alive and active. Customers always search the Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Twitter channels for the most up-to-date news. If your social networks are inactive, it will most likely harm you with the loss of your customers.

Some of the news and updates that you can share on your social networks are:

Your management strategies against the crisis. The steps you are taking in your company to take care of your workers and clients (such as disinfecting work facilities, you do not allow infected employees to work, ensure that workers use PPE material, etc.). Changes in schedules or new company policies. . For example, you only allow one person to enter your store at a time, if you now offer online orders and / or free shipping.

Use visual materials to promote your content

Another method is to use visual materials, such as infographics, that include the brand logo and company name.

Written content is undoubtedly useful, but visuals such as infographics or videos are top performers for content marketing today and will continue to be one of the most widely used content marketing strategies in these tough times.

Because humans are capable of processing images up to 60,000 times faster than text, it is much simpler for people to remember visual information than the same information in written form. That is why marketing videos and especially infographics are so in vogue today to achieve a noticeable increase in website traffic.

A small message or email these days can develop closer relationships with your customers. This is the golden moment. Your clients, like everyone else, are confined. A positive and forceful message can mean a lot. For example, asking them how they are and that these difficult moments will end and we will move forward. But make sure not to send messages constantly, as you will have a negative impact, making them think that you are trying to take advantage of the opportunity.

Moving towards digital campaigns

In a world where major companies and companies are closed, many entrepreneurs and small business owners rely on their digital strategies. Most companies during this pandemic have already transformed their online businesses and made the most of digital campaigns.

Think that web traffic has increased to unexpected levels. You can market your business online during this pandemic using Google or Facebook, Instagram for business, or LinkedIn Ads to target your audience to:

Well-made and useful blogs and videos Online products with free shipping Virtual services you can offer Gift cards that can be used now or later

Don’t be afraid to change the usual strategies of your marketing campaigns in these difficult times. The world changes and your marketing strategies also have to change if you want your company to keep moving forward. Obviously, you should not go in a different lane than the trend, but you should do everything possible to go in the same lane. So now is the best time to make the most of SEO to build your brand.

Share it with your friends!