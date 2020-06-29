Wilson Chandler, player of Brooklyn nets, is the last one who has decided not to go to Orlando to play the NBA campaign finale for fear of the coronavirus. The escort thus joins the list of players who have decided not to play the 2020/21 season finale at the Disney facility. The rest are: Trevor Ariza, Davis Bertans, Avery Bradley, and Willie Cauley-Stein.

Wilson Chandler, in the context of his statements against the resumption of the season, decided not to participate in the bubble in Orlando.

Let’s remember that the 33-year-old forward signed a minimum of a veteran during the free agency of 2019. pic.twitter.com/q3koCbhrzy

