Important foods for a perfect BREAKFAST according to Harvard foto diaries

A recent study from the University of Harvard indicated that although the breakfast It has been classified as one of the most significant meals to start our day, however, this could not be could not be important since, apparently, we include unhealthy ingredients, however, to consume a perfect breakfast we have to integrate some foods.

What do we have for breakfast?

According to Harvard, we commonly do not leave home without having had something like a glass of milk, cookies, a juice or toast with jam before breakfast, since we are told that breakfast is of great importance, however, it could change and it is that neither is the important intake, nor is it essential to take it every morning.

Food at breakfast photo el popula

Is breakfast important or not?

Breakfast, for some years has been classified as a very important intake, there are even some supposed benefits, more for those who want to lose weight, but according to the BMJ magazine, it points out that people who eat breakfast consume around 260 kilocalories more than average than those that don’t, so “it might not be a good weight-loss strategy.”

It is worth mentioning that, despite this, specialists point out that there is no reason to demonize this food. According to dietitian-nutritionist Daniel Ursúa, breakfast is one more intake that must be made up of healthy foods that suit Harvard Silver, however, most breakfasts end up with unhealthy foods.

In this way it is important that certain foods are included in breakfast that help good nutrition. A perfect breakfast should include four main ingredients that must be basic.

Basic ingredients for the perfect breakfast

For her part, the doctor and researcher Monique Tello, indicates that there are some foods that we must include in our perfect and healthy breakfast.

“The perfect breakfast is made up of fruits and vegetables, whole grains (unprocessed), and healthy proteins and fats.”

According to the expert, this is not possession, but rather there is evidence of the fact, indicating that a regular breakfast is made up of frozen fruits, a handful of raw nuts or whole grain cereals, and a natural yogurt, the amount of sugar is much lower than others.

Perfect breakfast food according to harvard photo missglamural

Tello says that fruit constitutes the majority of this food, in it there are fiber and vegetable sugars in their natural form, it has healthy fat in nuts and yogurt proteins, he even explains that there are studies that have supported the benefits for years of the fruit -both frozen and natural and even mentions that the WHO recommends at least 400 grams daily among fruits and vegetables.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Delicious breakfasts with SUNFLOWER seeds, control cholesterol!

In the same way, the consumption of nuts is also related to better health and due to the fiber they provide, there is a lower risk of being overweight. Whole cereals are also important in the diet since their consumption can avoid risks of cardiovascular diseases.

Source: El Español

.