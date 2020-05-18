The Chiefs have tirelessly worked their defensive system | Al Bello / .

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens believes the Kansas City Chiefs defense should be considered among the top five in the NFL for the 2020 season.

Despite reaching the top of the entire league last season, Hitchens believes they can be better and that would be especially on the defensive side. “We improved from week 7 throughout the season and I think we can improve even more,” he told reporters.

“Our defense and high school saved us a lot of games. Let’s not make predictions or anything like that, but we should be a defense considered in the top five, because we will continue to improve. “

The Chiefs ranked 25th last year, yielding 2,051 yards. However, they were better than you probably remember, concluding the seventh best regular season in points allowed (308 points) and the eighth best in yards allowed (3,543).

With Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Jones, the Chiefs defense did the job when it mattered most and resulted in a Super Bowl. “We weren’t in the top five last year, but we had a good pass defense, but not a good career defense,” said Hitchens, who led the Chiefs with 88 tackles in 2019.