Important Android Auto settings to change before you go on a trip | Technology

Android Auto has many settings that enhance the road trip experience. We tell you the five most important ones.

Before leaving on a trip you always have to check that everything is in order, both the material and the suitcases, wallet and documentation, as well as the ephemerality of the Android Auto configurations necessary to reach our destination.

All these verifications must be made with the car stopped to avoid any possible accident. In addition, if we use Android Auto there are certain settings that can improve the interaction with this version of Android for cars while driving.

We do not need to have Android Auto in the vehicle, it also works if we have a mobile device and use it as our on-board browser. In fact, the most comfortable thing is to configure it in this way and then when connecting it with the car, if this possibility exists, it will already be configured correctly.

Set day and night modes

Android Auto uses by default the color mode that is activated on the device. This means that, if we have the day mode, it will use light colors and if we have the night mode, then dark colors. Many users let these modes change automatically throughout the day, but in Android Auto this can be distracting.

It is best to have a color mode that is always fixed, either night mode or day mode.. To do this, all we need is to go to the Android Auto application, in the left window you have to click on the settings option.

Within the settings option, what you have to do is go down to the end and where it says “version”, press repeatedly until the developer options are activated.. Once the developer options have been activated, in the same settings menu, we will click on the three points in the upper right corner.

Clicking on the three points will open the developer options and in them we will find the setting called “Day / night”. This setting allows us to set a color mode for Android Auto at all times.

Take a look at the Android driving menu

Those of Google included a driving menu within Android, it is not exactly Android Auto, but it is something in between. The main utility is that the phone is able to detect when we are driving and connect the devices automatically without having to do anything.

To make this menu appear what we have to do is open Android Auto and click on the vehicle settings section. In this section, options for automatic playback or connection with devices will appear, there you can configure the behavior of Android Auto at will.

Set the music to play by itself

Changing the song or pressing play to start the music is a gesture that distracts from driving. To avoid this, there is a setting in Android Auto that allows the music that we are listening to when entering the car to be played directly through the vehicle’s speakers.

This option is found within the Android Auto settings section, within the general tab. It is really simple adjustment, because we can only deactivate or activate it. To do this, all you need to do is press the slider on the right..

Android Auto can tell you the weather

It is vitally important to know what the weather will be like when we arrive at the destination. That is why Android Auto integrates a feature that allows the weather to be displayed on the screen of the mobile device.

When activating this feature, the steps are the same as in the previous recommendations. The first thing is to go to the screen on the left, enter the settings and once there move to the section that says “General”. In this section we can activate or deactivate Android Auto to show us the time.

Control all notifications

Notifications are a danger when we are driving, they can distract us and the outcome can be fatal. The best recommendation is to always have notifications turned off and focus on driving.

If for some reason we need to be aware of a message or call, it is best to configure Android Auto to take care of thisThis way we will avoid taking the mobile with our hands and letting go of the steering wheel.

To configure the notifications in Android Auto, what you have to do is go to the settings section. In this section we will find a specific subsection for notifications. The options that appear are the following:

View received messages: displays the first line of messages in received notifications if the vehicle is stationary. Show message notifications. Show group message notifications. Silent notifications.

We can choose between the different options in order to configure the notifications according to what suits us best.

These five settings are really useful when setting up Android Auto, but they are not the only ones. His thing is to always keep an eye on the application in order to be up to date with the news that Google adds.