Importance of slow motion for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner tackles every slow-motion scene in the film.

Obviously the movie League of Justice from Zack snyder It has a lot of slow-motion scenes and the film’s cinematographer spoke about it in a recent interview.

“The only thing we know about Zack Snyder is that he loves slow motion, so you have to be prepared for that.” Fabian Wagner laughed. “There is a technical aspect: If you raise the camera, you need a lot more light, so you have to be prepared for that. He was ready on most sets, he was always ready to turn the light on a couple of f-stops. “

“It is an interesting collaboration. I’ve always been a fan of DC Comics Zack Snyder movies and their regular cinematographer, Larry Fong. He’s such a visual and creative director, he’s obviously full of ideas. He is a true trendsetter. When I first met him, he had the entire movie storyboarding. He is also a great artist when it comes to drawing. He showed me the whole movie. He knows what he wants, but he is very open to other ideas and listens to you ”.

The cinematographer provided some ideas.

Fabian wagner He continued: “I presented him with a second camera, which was operating. At first, I thought that maybe I could do two takes a week, because I knew I was used to shooting with only one camera, and in the second week Zack Snyder said to me: “Where’s my other camera?” (laughs) And we have great things. We would have a camera that does all the planned things, and within that there is also a certain freedom. He practically knows the shot, but if something similar occurs to you, he’s totally open to it. And then there’s camera B where I was literally running around and finding things we hadn’t thought of before. “

