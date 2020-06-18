Imperium retains the NXT Tag Team titles after defeating Breezango.

The current Tag Team champions of WWE NXT, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, Imperium, managed to retain their championships after defeating Tyler Breeze and Fandango via pinfall.

How was the match in WWE NXT?

The combat begins with Imperium dominating over Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner lead Breeze out of the ring after taking control of the bout and punish him against the protectors of the public. Fabian is relieved by his partner and returns Breeze in the ring to continue mastering the fight. Barthel returns to the ring and hits Breeze on the corner and then places him on the ring to apply a headlock. Breeze stands up and tries to defend with several elbows against Barthel’s abdominal area but the champion resists and continues to punish the applicant. From one moment to the next, Breeze reverses Bathel, sends him out of the ring and relieves Fandango. Fandango enters the ring with a wide variety of moves from a Tornado DDT to a suicide bump outside the ring against both champions.

We return from commercials and see Imperium fighting back against Tyler Breeze with a suplex. Fabian tries the account but reaches 2 due to Fandango canceling it. Relay for Barthel and Breeze defends himself with an enzymatic kick. Tyler manages to tag Fandango and he gives him a right hand and combines it with a diving elbow drop with the help of Tyler Breeze. Fandango covers Barthel but reaches Aichner and cancels the account. Barthel gives a kick to Fandango, relief for Fabian, Breezango deal superkicks and Fandango applies a Last Dance to Fabian. The count reaches 2. Barthel sends Tyler Breeze out of the ring and then Fandango sends the champion also out with a clothesline.

Indus Sher arrive and then Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan arrive to attack them.

Fabian Aichner takes advantage of the situation, applies a DDT to Fandango and gets the count of 3.

RESULT: IMPERIUM retains the WWE NXT Tag Team titles.

The original usually better than the sequel. # IMPERIUM’s @Marcel_B_WWE & @FabianAichner retain their #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against EMPORIUM’s @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango! pic.twitter.com/HsLc7oHHit – WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2020

