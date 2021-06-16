Imperial Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn Nets to key comeback against Bucks



Kevin Durant celebrates after being fouled in the fourth quarter by the Nets-Bucks.

Photo: Elsa / .

BROOKLYN, NY – Basket, basket, assist, two free throws, triple, triple. With this series as soon as the fourth quarter began, Kevin Durant put the Brooklyn Nets ahead with 8 minutes to go. It was the first time that the locals had been in command since the initial 2-0 in the first minute.

Durant, the best offensive player in the NBA, led Brooklyn to victory (108-114) in Game 5 of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game that the visitors came to dominate by 17 points. With an impossible triple with 50 seconds to go and two free throws with 15 to go, “KD” sealed the victory at a Barclays Center that celebrated the first day in New York without restrictions due to the covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Nets star finished with a historic triple-double: 49 points, 10 assists and 17 rebounds in a game in which he did not go off the bench.

The man is not human. pic.twitter.com/QGp07W9no8 – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 16, 2021

Most of the game, however, passed by another path.

James Harden was back, but the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t play without star point guard Kyrie Irving and struggled to find their game.

The locals saw their Big Three diminished once again due to injuries. Irving sprained his ankle in Game 4 at Milwaukee, landing on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot, knocking him out for the rest of the series.

Harden returned to the starting five, but hadn’t played since June 5 and clearly hasn’t recovered from his bruised hamstring. He walked through the field, practically without running or jumping, and thus, of course, he was left with a very poor 5 points with a 1 of 10 in field goals (0 of 8 in triples) despite playing practically every minute (45: 39) and gave 8 assists.

After several games injured, @ JHarden13 returns as a starter in the @BrooklynNets #nba #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/VIipBPaopt – rafacores (@rafacores) June 16, 2021

Everything was then in the hands of the only healthy member of the Nets’ star trio and in the great game of his teammate Jeff Green, who contributed 27 points off the bench. Blake Griffin contributed 17 points, but throughout the first half and the beginning of the second, the Nets were not only a shadow in attack of the team that they have become, but they did not show any forcefulness in defense.

Picks his spot, hits his shot pic.twitter.com/nHgWxrWs0H – Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 16, 2021

Distanced from the start

From the first moment it was clear that it was not going to be an easy night for the locals. Brooklyn scored on the first play of the game through Durant, but didn’t score again until five minutes later, when Milwaukee was already scoring 10 points.

REJECTION x2. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/XCjptVDG2e – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 16, 2021

The first quarter ended with a terrible 29-15 against the Nets, in which only Durant and Green had scored so far. Things weren’t going any better at halftime: Milwaukee, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton leading the offense, went to the locker room with a 16-point lead (59-43).

The Greek Freak block and blow by 👀 pic.twitter.com/LqLIJNMs4R – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 16, 2021

Harden scored his first points in the 5th minute of the second half. Shortly after, the Nets managed to reduce the deficit to 5 points (79-74), exploding the public at Barclays Center, who began to believe in the comeback.

Then came the last quarter and the show of a superstar named Kevin Durant who is not willing to let the Nets throw in the towel in these playoffs even if injuries are taking over the roster.

With the victory, the Nets lead the series 3-2 and on Thursday they will have a chance to close it out in Milwaukee and advance to the Eastern Conference finals. If not, the seventh and final game will be played again in Brooklyn on Saturday.