London.- The vaccine against him COVID-19 who investigates the Imperial College London has been tested for the first time in a healthy person, which is being closely followed and is in good health, the university reported in a statement today.

The clinical team investigating this candidate for vaccine against him COVID-19 He applied a small dose on one of the healthy volunteers participating in the trial and, at the moment, he does not present any health problem.

« The vaccine it has undergone rigorous preclinical safety testing and has been shown in animal studies to be safe and to produce encouraging signs of an effective immune response, « the prestigious institution conducting the study in the British capital said on Tuesday.

These trials are the first test of a new technology that uses self-powered synthetic RNA (saRNA), which is considered to revolutionize the development of vaccines, as it will allow scientists to respond more quickly to the emergence of new diseases such as SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The person who has received this first dose – who has asked to remain anonymous – will receive a second contribution in four weeks, while it is expected that, in the next few days, the first amounts will be administered to other participants.

In total, 300 healthy people are scheduled to receive two doses of the vaccineAfter which they will be closely monitored by the team of experts who will continuously check their health and see if they produce antibodies against the virus.

In the initial stage of the clinical trial, 15 healthy volunteers will receive immunotherapy, starting with a low dose that will be increased to higher doses in subsequent participants, to assess safety and find the optimal dose, the scientists said.

If the vaccine Declared « safe and showing a promising immune response in humans, » the Imperial College team will plan larger trials later this year.

This investigation is being carried out with funding from the British Government which has earmarked £ 41 million (€ 44.5 million, $ 50.3 million) and another £ 5 million (€ 5.4 million, 6 , $ 1 million) raised from private donations.

Dr. Katrina Pollock, from the Infectious Diseases department at Imperial College and principal investigator of the study, said that « a significant milestone » has been reached with this investigation by safely administering « the first dose of a vaccine of self-amplifying RNA. «

« Now we are ready to test the vaccine in the dose evaluation phase before moving on to evaluating it in large quantities. It is a privilege to be part of this important work and the team is extremely grateful for the enthusiasm and support of our volunteers, without whom clinical research would not be possible, « he said.

Thousands of people have signed up in the UK to join the volunteer group Imperial College and Oxford University works with, which started human testing in April to find a vaccine that fight the COVID-19.