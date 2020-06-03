“It is imperative that our world be reimagined, rebuilt, redesigned with new balance and vigor,” stressed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The Secretary General of United Nations (Un), Antonio Guterres, declared that the international community must redesign and rebalance their economies and societies after a pandemic that “it has exposed the global fragility”.

“It is imperative that our world be reimagined, rebuilt, redesigned with new balance and vigor,” Guterres stressed in a videoconference to present the 51st edition of the Davos Forum, which will be held in January 2021 and will have the motto “The Great Restart“

The former Portuguese prime minister stated that after forcing the paralysis of entire countries and economies, the virus exposed global problems “that are not limited to health systems but also to runaway climate change, unsustainable levels of inequality and anarchic cyberspace.”

In this context, the world needs to “rebalance investment towards science and technology, and advance the transition to zero net emissions” of gases that cause global warming, Guterres said.

The managing director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, added in the same presentation that “the best tribute we can celebrate for those who lost their lives in this pandemic is a greener, smarter and fairer world.”

He recalled that according to his organization’s calculations, at least 170 countries will end this year with smaller economies than they had at the beginning of 2020.

The founder and CEO of the forum, Klaus Schwab, highlighted the need to debate major global changes in Davos, since “remaining passive will lead to an increase in current trends such as polarization, nationalism, racism and, in short, growing discontent and social conflict.”

With information from .