The accusations made by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sérgio Moro against the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, divided the opposition parties. Faced with Moro’s revelations, each acronym decided to act on its own, disputing protagonism in the impeachment request. The proposal for a joint impediment process for the president has failed.

Parliamentarians and PDT, PSB and Rede leaders each filed their own request.

A portion of the PSOL bench had already done the same weeks ago.

The PT stepped on the brakes, under the guidance of former President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In a meeting with the party president, federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, ex-presidential candidate Fernando Haddad, ex-minister Aloisio Mercadante and the leaders of the benches in the Chamber and Senate, Lula advised the party to be cautious in the face of Moro’s revelations .

The day before yesterday, the former Lava Jato judge announced his resignation with a statement in which he accused Bolsonaro of politically interfering in the nomination of names for the head of the Federal Police (PF).

Hours later, Lula participated in a meeting with the national executive of the party and other leaders in which it was decided that the caption would not go in isolation with an impeachment request. On the other hand, the PT will not oppose the action and, if the Chamber opens the case, they will vote en bloc against Bolsonaro.

Reviews

Throughout the day, the PT divided the focus of criticism between Bolsonaro and Moro, responsible for the sentence that led the PT to spend a year and a half in Curitiba, in the process of the Guarujá triplex, in which Lula was convicted of corruption and laundering Of money.

In his social networks, Gleisi compared Moro’s speech to a “whistleblower”. Video distributed by party leaders early Friday evening highlighted Moro’s “praise” for Lula and former President Dilma Rousseff.

In his resignation speech, the former Minister of Justice said that “despite the problems” of corruption, PT governments maintained the autonomy of the PF in the investigations.

The lack of unity among the opposition parties caused an initiative by the PSOL leadership to collapse, which tried to articulate an impeachment request that would be signed by jurists, intellectuals and entities representing civil society.

The idea was launched in the early afternoon and taken by each party to internal discussions. The decision should have taken place at the meeting of the presidents of the parties, the day before yesterday, but PDT and PSB did not even participate in the conversation, the PT took its foot off the accelerator and the PCdoB too.

The PCdoB still tried to articulate a joint action, but it also failed. There was no unity even for the writing of a joint note.

“PSOL supports all constitutional ways to remove Bolsonaro, including impeachment. We spent the day trying to tailor a broad request, involving entities and parties. But, unfortunately, some parties preferred inaction,” said PSOL President Juliano Medeiros. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

