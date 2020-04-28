An eventual impeachment or the possible resignation of President Jair Bolsonaro divides the Brazilian population, while the government maintains a third of positive evaluation, showed a Datafolha survey released this Monday on the website of the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

For 45% of the population, the Chamber of Deputies should open an impeachment process against Bolsonaro, while 48% are against the measure, which represents a technical tie. Six percent were unable to answer. The survey’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.

Regarding the resignation, the survey showed increased support for a possible action by the president in this regard. At the beginning of the month, 37% defended the resignation and 59% were against it. Now 46% want the president to step down, while 50% are opposed.

The debate over an eventual impeachment process for the president gained momentum after the statements by Sergio Moro, who, when announcing his resignation from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, accused Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police.

Datafolha showed, however, that the Bolsonaro government’s assessment was statistically stable compared to December last year.

The excellent / good rating, which was 30%, now went to 33%, while the bad / terrible rating went from 36% to 38%. The biggest fluctuation was in the regular assessment, which went from 32% to 26%, but all variations were within the margin of error.

The assessment of Bolsonaro’s performance in relation to the coronavirus epidemic worsened over the survey done 10 days ago. The positive rating fell from 36% to 27%, while the negative rating went from 38% to 45%.

This Monday, Datafolha interviewed 1,503 adults who have cell phones in all states of the country.

