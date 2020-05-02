BRASILIA – Faced with the possibility of Brazil experiencing its third process of impeachment in 30 years, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), said that, in a democracy, the way to manage disappointment is with elections. “Impeachment is the last option,” he said. state. Without dwelling on accusations with the potential to lead President Jair Bolsonaro to leave the government after Dilma Rousseff (2016) and Fernando Collor (1992), the minister was adamant: “The facts must be serious, demonstrated”.

There are several fronts that can culminate in Bolsonaro’s impeachment, including in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which will be chaired by Barroso as of the 25th of next. The strongest, however, is going through the Supreme Court in an inquiry opened after the complaint, made by ex-Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro, that Bolsonaro tries to interfere politically in the PF. Even after the series of defeats imposed by the Supreme Court on the Plateau last month, Barroso said that the Court “is not an opponent” of the government. “In a democracy, there are always frictions and tensions between the Powers. This does not mean an institutional crisis,” he noted.

The Supreme Court imposed setbacks on President Bolsonaro. Mr. he even banned the government from campaigning against social isolation and the president became the target of an investigation opened by Celso de Mello. With the opposition disoriented in Congress, is the Supreme Court the main opponent of the government?

I do not think so. Not even the Supreme has that role. The STF’s role is to interpret and apply the Constitution. It is that the decisions that eventually invalidate some presidential act attract more attention than those that validate. But, even on sensitive issues, such as labor relations, the Supreme Court maintained the government’s provisional measures (such as the one that allows for a reduction in working hours and wages). Therefore, it would be a mistake to see the Supreme as a political actor in this sense of being for or against the government.

But there were a series of decisions that went against the government, including yours.

Judge must pay attention to what is right, just and legitimate. There was a decision by me to prevent a campaign calling on people to go out and go back to work, when WHO and all authorities said the opposite. It was not my political ill will. The Constitution protects people’s lives and their right to health. Minister Celso de Mello’s decision has political visibility, but it is an ordinary fact. Therefore, I think the Supreme Court intervened in some situations, producing what it considered the best interpretation of the Constitution.

The decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, suspending the appointment of Alexandre Ramage to the Federal Police, was strongly contested by the government. Doesn’t this scale of friction between the Powers worry you?

I would not call it friction, but tensions typical of democracy. I will not comment on this decision, because it is possible that it will come to the plenary and I will have to speak up. However, it is within the context of defining the limits of the Judiciary in the preservation of neutral arbitrators.

What are neutral referees?

They are state institutions, which cannot be at the service of any government. Examples: Coaf, IRS, Federal Police. Therefore, in many countries of the world, judicial intervention is justified to ensure that these institutions retain their neutrality, their impartiality. In a democracy, there are always frictions and tensions between the Powers. This does not mean an institutional crisis.

But Bolsonaro said he would not “swallow” Moraes’ decision.

What I see happening in Brazil is that the Legislature and the Judiciary play their role with pride and independence, and the Executive has fulfilled the decisions. And I see the Armed Forces highly professionalized. If there is any place where bad news has not come in Brazil in the last 30 years, it was the Armed Forces. So, if the Legislature and the Judiciary function properly, I have no reason to fear an institutional crisis.

Not even a democratic break?

Zero. In this matter, we have already covered all cycles of delay.

Former Minister Sérgio Moro has made very serious accusations against the president, which will be investigated. Does Brazil withstand yet another impeachment process?

(long pause) Democracy, in a good phrase by an American author (Stephen Holmes), is made up of promises, disappointments and management of disappointment. This phrase is good and is valid for all democracies, because there will always be some degree of frustration or dissatisfaction. Impeachment is not the ordinary way of managing disappointment in democracies. The ordinary way of managing disappointment in a democracy is with elections. For there to be an impeachment, the facts must be serious, demonstrated. I, again, am speaking in theory. Impeachment is not the first option. It is the last option.

For society, would the ideal be to conclude the investigations of the “Moro versus Bolsonaro” survey as soon as possible?

Every inquiry, every process must be quick. Inquiry must end in 90 days. You are asking a person who has a long-standing discourse that things should go at their own speed and as prescribed by law. I am opposed to the procrastination culture that prevails in Brazil in general. I think that this investigation, like any other, must meet the deadlines and end.

Did Moro play a key role in conducting the proceedings and in fighting corruption?

I do not want to give an immediate political connotation to my view on corruption, which is a structural and systemic problem, but, as I said, former minister Sérgio Moro symbolized this overcoming of the old order for many people. I think that when he agreed to go to the government, he paid a personal price and Lava Jato itself paid a price. But people have a right to make their choices.

The former minister said that this fight is not the priority of the Bolsonaro government …

The fight against corruption is not the only relevant agenda in a country. We need a pact for integrity. Corruption caused this harm to the country, from the wrong decisions and the culture in which everyone was entitled to take undue advantage. And then, in this respect, there is no left or right corruption.

Like mr. evaluates these demonstrations asking for the return of the dictatorship and the closure of the STF and Congress, including with the presence of the president?

Like any country in the world, we need people in a leadership position to overcome their cognitive limitations, overcome divisive speeches and help build a common agenda. An aggregating agenda. We are in need of a shock of emotional intelligence.

In government, minister?

I’m talking about the world. What do I mean about world leaders overcoming cognitive limitations? It is listening to science.

Will the October elections be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic?

My desire is not to postpone it, but it is undeniable that, at this moment, there is a real possibility that this may be necessary. The Health Minister has already stated that he is unable to predict when the peak of the disease will be. I would like to postpone them for a few weeks and in any event, carry them out this year, to avoid any term extension.

Bolsonaro has already said that there were frauds in the 2018 elections and put the electronic ballot box in check. Is there room for the return of the printed vote?

There was fraud before the adoption of electronic voting machines. It is necessary to demystify this idea of ​​the printed vote. First, we have about 500,000 ballot boxes in Brazil. The first thing to imagine is the cost (of the printed vote), we are talking about more than a billion reais. Everyone will ask for a printed and electronic voting conference. It is a setback. It’s like canceling your Netflix subscription, buying a VCR, and subsidizing the rental companies so they can sell VHS tapes again. My idea and that of Minister Rosa (Weber, current president of the TSE) is that we move forward to try to make the elections possible via cell phone in the future.

How will the fight against fake news be managed?

The main factor in combating fake news is not and cannot be a judicial decision. First, because the characterization by the Judiciary of what is fake news is complicated. The judiciary cannot become a censor of public debate. Let’s suppose that, in the debate, someone says “The candidate is supported by the militias”, the other says “The candidate is supported by companies that participated in a corruption scheme”. The Judiciary must not interfere in this. In addition, many of these servers that spread fake news are not even in Brazil. I think the main actor in the fight against fake news has to be technological platforms. They have mechanisms to identify the use of robots and I think it is their role to help tackle these digital militias that around the world threaten democracy, tarnishing the public debate with hatred.

Mr. do you see space for the customs agenda to advance in the STF in the face of the government’s criticisms of this agenda?

The STF’s agenda is a prerogative of the President (of the Court), who takes the temperature of what he thinks is good to be judged every time. I, in fact, think that drug policy in Brazil has problems, it should be brought to the public debate without prejudice, without superstition. And, on the specific issue of termination of pregnancy, I think that being against abortion does not necessarily mean being in favor of criminalization. In an open and democratic society, no topic is taboo. I think everything can be debated in the light of day.

See too:

‘I can’t abandon them’: the 98-year-old doctor who continues to visit patients despite the coronavirus

.