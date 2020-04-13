Impact Wrestling to air Rebellion on two weekly shows

Impact Wrestling will air Rebellion on two weekly shows. The company has announced that the PPV will be broadcast on the programs on April 21 and 28.

Impact announced this afternoon through a press release that the event Rebellion will continue to take place but during two weekly company shows that will air on April 21 and 28.

The PPV should have been issued next Sunday, April 19, from New York City. Here we leave you with the official press release of the company.

Impact Wrestling Official Press Release

Impact: Rebellion update

In light of the restrictions imposed on live events as a result of the coronavirus, IMPACT Wrestling will stage their next big show: IMPACT: Rebellion, in a closed set with only essential personnel present, according to guidelines established by the CDC.

Originally planned as a PPV, Rebellion will now be expanded into a two-part television event to air on April 21 and 28. as part of the weekly IMPACT flagship series.

Rebellion will air for free on AXS TV and Twitch in the US. USA and on the Fight Network in Canada, as well as in countries where Impact has international agreements.

The safety of IMPACT wrestlers, staff and fans is of utmost importance, and while with some disappointment we must cut back on our original plans for the event, we are proud to have the opportunity to provide our passionate and loyal audience with some very entertaining entertainment. necessary during this time. We hope to produce a suitable pay-per-event event once this crisis has passed.

