Impact Wrestling Results for May 19. This is what happened tonight on the Impact show aired on AXS.

We return to Nashville for a new company program where to start we review what happened next week in the tournament to crown the number one contender for the title of Tessa Blanchard.

It is also announced that today we will have the last two matches of the quarterfinals of the tournament and the injury of Ken Shamrock who has been replaced by Ace Austin is remembered.

Ace Austin vs Rhino in tournament quarterfinals for number 1 contender

Ace Austin used all his bad arts to flee from Rhino’s punches, leaving the ring when he was going to try something to prevent him from hitting him. In the end, Ace Asutin went in search of a chair but the referee prevented it and Rhino took it, but the referee took it from his hands and when he threw it to ringside, Austin took the opportunity to hit him with his Gambit stick and make the count of three, and thus go to the semifinals.

We see an interview from Josh Matthews to Moose, where the first asked the second when he will end his delusions of being the TNA World Champion. Moose said that when he loses the title he will stop thinking about TNA.

Matthews mentioned that Suicide had the pin on him last week. Moose said that Suicide did not win. Moose said he will give Suicide a rematch for the title.

Tasha Steelz was backstage when Kiera Hogan approached her. She told Steelz that she was impressed and offered to guide Steelz, who agreed to partner.

Crazzy Steve vs Dave Crist (with oVe)

Crazzy Steve who has returned to Impact, seemed to be on the verge of losing at all times in this fight and that is when it seemed that he could do something to regain control of the fight, oVe always appeared to interrupt him, but to Dave Crist’s surprise, Crazzy Steve surprised him with a DDT from the second rope and made the count to win the match.

After it there was a discussion between the members of oVe with Madman Fulton leaving the group tired of losing.

Fallah Bahh & TJP vs XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)

Combat where it was intuited that the winners of the same will be the next challengers of The North when they can enter the country, something that has lasted for a month more at the moment. The combat was marked by the forceful movements of people as voluminous as Acey Romero or Fallah Bah. In the end the combination of Fallah and TJP would take the victory after a samoan drop by Bahh and TJP’s Mamba Splash.

Moose vs. Suicide for the TNA title

Suicide comes out seeking revenge for what happened last week and surprises Moose but after a few moments of bewilderment Moose balanced the action. Suicide continued his offense and surprised Moose with three superkicks and went up to the corner from where he threw himself with a crossbody but Moose took advantage of the moment and turned his body to be on top of Suicide and make the count of three and again win and remain the champion of TNA.

Michael Elgin did a promo in which he talked about how he is hated for being the best, like Ali and McGregor were. But in due course, everyone will appreciate Elgin’s greatness.

In the backstage, Chris Bey approached Swinger and told him that if he couldn’t win, he could also eliminate Mack and consider him a victory. Swinger is sure he will win tonight.

X-Division Title Match: Willie Mack (c) vs Johnny Swinger

Swinger had this fight agreed for a few weeks but was not able to win the title and that was about because he applied a swinging neckbreaker to Mack who gave him a count of two, which Swinger thought was three and celebrated the victory what which allowed Mack recover and apply his samoan drop and his moonsault to achieve victory and thus retain the title. Swinger did not want to return the title and Chris Bey appeared, who together with Swinger attacked Willie Mack leaving him on the ground.

We see a promo for The North of the Battlearts Academy. Page said he rented the dojo for a month, but Alexander was not excited about another match. Page said there was no more competition when suddenly Cody Deaner came in and told them he wanted a shot at the title. Deaner challenged a match at the Deaner complex. Deaner has a mysterious partner for that fight.

Micheal Elgin vs Sami Callihan in the quarterfinals of the tournament for the number 1 contest

Perhaps the best match of the quarterfinals of this tournament and that could well have been the final. Callihan entered the ring selling the ankle injury caused by Ken Shamrock in Rebellion. The match was similar to a Japanese match with an exchange of brutal blows and with sense in the exchange of the same, but in the end the victory was for Elgin that next week he will face Trey. Elgin would apply his Elgin Bomb to claim victory in combat.

