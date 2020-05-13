Impact Wrestling Results for May 12

Impact Wrestling results from May 12. This is what happened tonight in the program broadcast on AXS TV and on Twitch.

The program begins with a video of the tournament for being the number one contender to the title of Tessa Blanchard but is interrupted by Moose who tells Barry Scott to make the introduction of a video that are the best moments of Moose with old videos by Christopher Daniels , Frankie Kazarian, Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, Jeff Hardy, Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter and Hulk Hogan speaking highly of Moose.

Hernandez vs Madman Fulton in a tournament bout for the number one contender for the Impact title

As always in almost all oVe matches, the Crist brothers appeared to try to help Fulton, but Hernández was able to get rid of them after a Border Toss. Fulton took advantage of the distraction to attack Hernandez, but the latter was able to react in time, avoided a Fulton superplex and applied a Supermex Splash to achieve victory and advance in the tournament.

Michael Elgin did a promo saying he should be # 1 contender, but Impact continues to put obstacles on his way to the championship. He said that whatever happens with the talent that gets in his way will be Impact’s fault.

Behind the scenes, Fulton was going crazy for losing. Fulton and Dave argued, while Jake tried to calm them down. Crazzy Steve came over and told oVe that they seemed to be over and that it somehow implied that he could lead oVe. Dave Crist vs. Crazzy Steve is announced for next week.

Joseph P. Ryan came up and said that it was offensive for fools to call others “fools.”

Kylie Rae vs Tasha Steelz

This was Tasha Steelz’s debut match at Impact although it has not yet been confirmed that he has signed with the company. The fight was short but good. Kylie Rae tried applying her STTF but Tasha got to the ropes. Then Tasha did a Crossbody but the count came to two and Rae tried her STTF again but this time she got it applied and Tasha gave up.

Rohit Raju did a promo on the change that will come to Impact now that he will become the # 1 contender. He said he had been there for 3 years and did not have a shirt, but now everyone would realize how good it is. He said there is no more Desi Hit Squad, only Desi Hitman Rohit Raju

In backstage, Susie approached Kylie Rae. Susie didn’t remember Kylie, so they talked about their names.

Kimber Lee vs Havok

It seems that this combat served us to see that there will be some relationship between Kimber Lee and Nevaeh. In the middle of the fight, Nevaeh went back out to the ramp to watch the fight, this distracted Havok, and Kimber Lee took advantage of it to hit Havok with an American fist when she tried a suplex. Following the hit, Kimber Lee rolled to win Havok in his Impact debut.

We have another episode of Locker Room Talk, with a special guest, Ken Shamrock. Swinger and Shamrock have a past and Shamrock remembers it. Madison Rayne asked about the latest issues Shamrock has been involved in, to which Shamrock said people keep coming for him.

Shamrock said he is now focused on the Impact world championship, but suddenly Michael Elgin came up and attacked Shamrock with a chair and walked away.

We have a promo for Sami Callihan. He talked about Elgin, who according to Sami, has always been trying to copy Sami’s career, except that he always fails. Callihan said that next week, he faces off with Elgin and will do whatever it takes to become champion again.

Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju in a tournament bout for the number one contender for the Impact title

Good fight between both fighters that was easily the best of the night with quick movement exchanges and great combinations. Trey went for the Meteora at the end of the match but Rohit received him with a knee. Rohit applied a swingning neckbreaker and then went for Front Suplex but Trey surprised him with a roll up and took the victory and went to the semifinals of the tournament.

We have another video of Cody Deaner during his “Kwaranteen”, this time talking about loneliness and mental health during social isolation. He said he calls his fellow fighters on the phone, which was the closest thing to making promos on the phone. We have some pictures of Cody learning to dance and doing DDP Yoga. He also tried to fight a tree and the invisible man.

Impact Tag Team Champions The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defeated The Smoes to retain the titles.

A new segment of The North in Canada where they killed their rivals with just a single move. Alexander and Page continued attacking their rivals for fun until they applied their finisher to count and retain the titles.

Swinger and Chris Bey had an argument, with the latter adding more rivalry between him and Willie Mack

Swinger found Mack and told him he had been a great target since he won the X-Division title and told Mack that he would add him to the Royal Humble and win the X-Division title. Mack agreed and did the challenge for next week.

Also announced for next week is Rhino vs. Ken Shamrock and Michael Elgin vs. Sami Callihan in the tournament for the number one contender. Also, XXXL vs TJP and Fallah Bahh, where the winners will become the next contenders for the Tag Team titles.

TNA World Champion Moose vs Suicide

Despite the size difference, the match was quite good and it seems that the idea of ​​Impact is that Moose is defending the same against fighters who were in TNA. Could it be that we see someone from the old fighters at Impact like Eric Young or EC3?

Leaving these ideas aside the combat, Suicide managed to avoid a first No Jackhammer Needed turning it into a code network that would have been worth to him to win but the referee was KO of a previous blow. Then, Moose gave Suicide a low blow and applied No Jackhammer Needed to get the count of three and retain the TNA Title.

