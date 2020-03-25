Impact Wrestling Results for March 24. This is what happened last night on the Impact show aired on the AXS channel and on Twitch.

The show begins with a video of Ken Shamrock’s entrance to the Hall of Fame last week and then the return of Sami Callihan who threw a fireball at him.

Willie Mack defeated Acey Romero, Chris Bey, Daga, Rohit Raju, Jake Crist, Cousin Jake and Trey Miguel in an X-Division # 1 Contendership scramble match

Willie Mack claimed victory with a frog splash after taking advantage of the fact that Cousin Jake had made his finisher against Jake Crist, and Mack jumped on both of them and won the match. So Ace Austin must defend the title against Mack.

Dave Crist encouraged Madman Fulton for his fight tonight. Jake Crist came and told them that everyone needs to go back to their old winning ways. Jake and Dave argued that Sami Callihan was playing with them and so they had to win.

Moose beat Chase Stevens

The match was a real squash by Moose who won easily with no Jackhammer Needed. After the match, Moose continued to attack Stevens until D´Amore entered and distracted Moose, allowing Suicide to make his return to the company in a somewhat different outfit.

Rosemary was again in a bar drinking, insulting customers and waiters. He talked about how he spent two years seeking revenge and once he got it, it was empty.

Raven was there and Rosemary approached him. Raven talked about revenge and said revenge is forever, not just for two years.

Backstage, Ace Austin and Reno Scum approached Mack to congratulate him. Mack told him that he knows Ace and knows that he is trying to play mind games and that he will not let him get close. Johnny Swinger also reached out to Mack and encouraged Mack to become the champion because what fans want is a Mack vs. Swinger title match.

Reno Scum (Luster The Legend & Adam Thornstowe) beat The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)

Reno Scum claimed victory in a good fight after applying their footstomp and curbstomp combination on Xavier.

They show us promotional videos from Tenille Dashwood and #CancelCulture that say that next week they will cancel Cody Deaner.

We see a promo from Sami Callihan that tells us that his attack on Ken Shamrock is only part of an even bigger plan.

Rhino & Sabu (with Super Genie) defeated oVe (Dave Crist & Madman Fulton) in an old school rules match

The victory for Sabu and Rhino came after Dave Crist tried to hit Rhino with a chair but the referee prevented it and Rhino took the moment to apply his Gore and make the count of three.

After the match we would have the Su Yung segment with James Mitchell and Havok, who taking advantage of the fact that Impact has uploaded everything in its entirety here we leave it to you.

Taya Valkyrie & Michael Elgin (with John E. Bravo) beat Tessa Blanchard & Eddie Edwards

Very good match in the main event where Taya and Michael Elgin took the victory after a combination of Taya’s iron on Tessa to leave her out of the ring, and then Elgin would apply his buckle bomb on Edwards to win the match.

The show ends with the end of the story between Su Yung, Havok and James Mitchell with a surprising ending where Abyss appears.

