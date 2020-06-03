This is what happened tonight on the Impact Wrestling show where it has been determined who is the number one contender to the title of the heavyweights of Tessa Blanchard.

Impact Wrestling Results for June 2

We are again in Nashville, Tennessee and we are informed that today’s show will be dedicated to the memory of George Floyd and his family.

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs Kylie Rae & Susie

We started the show with a tag team match from the Knockout division. A division that is reminiscent of its best era with Gail Kim and Awesome Kong. In this match we meet newcomer Tasha Steelz who has made good friends with Kiera Hogan against the sweetest version of the company, Kylie Rae and Susie.

The match was very even but in the end Tasha and Kiera took Kylie Rae out of the ring with two superkicks and then a frog from Tasha’s top rope and Kiera’s twisting fisherman suplex won the latter.

Ace Austin is interviewed and asked about his loss to Willie Mack for the X Division title. Austin says that is a thing of the past and is now focused on the future and being a new Impact champion.

Moose interrupts him and congratulates him on reaching the final of the tournament but reminds him that the TNA title is more prestigious than the Impact title and that it will give him a chance if he wins. Austin remains thoughtful.

Joseph P. Ryan (with oVe) vs Crazzy Steve

The oVe components were invited by Ryan. The combat was not very important since it was really bland. Ryan would finally win the match after a superkick taking advantage of the Crist brothers distracting the referee.

After the match Ryan invited Jake Crist to join Cancel Culture but Jake has to change some things about his image. Dave tries to interfere but Jake hits him with a spin kick.

Rohit Raju vs Chase Stevens

We met an ex-TNA like Chase Stevens who is in good shape but would only return here to put Rohit Raju on. Rohit in a short but effective bout beat Stevens after applying his jumping knee and double stomp.

After the match, Rohit picked up the microphone and gave a promo saying he was the most underrated fighter in the company. Then Rhyno appeared out of nowhere and applied a Gore.

Havok and Nevaeh are interviewed. Nevaeh says that after Havok freed himself from Father James Mitchell he had to come to Impact to make sure his friend was doing the right thing and that they could both become the indestructible force that they were.

We have a new segment of Locker Room Talk with Madison Rayne and Johnny Swinger. Your guest this week is Chris Bey. Madison asks him on a couple of occasions but before he answers he is interrupted by Swinger. Swinger finally offers Bey to team up next week on Imapct. Bey accepts as long as he later helps him get the X Division title.

Jimmy Jacobs interviewed Jordynne Grace who said that he had been training during his absence and that he was coming back stronger than ever. Taya interrupted her and told her that if she was the champion she should not have taken free time. Jordynne tells her that she is right and challenges her to a title match next week.

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs Fallah Bahh & TJP in a number one contender match

Very good fight that these teams gave us and that they were looking to get the opportunity to fight The North for the couples titles of Imapct Wrestling.

Bahh put brute force into combat while TJP proved to be one of the best technical fighters in the world, while The Rascalz continued to demonstrate that as a tag team they are more than solvent and They ended up winning with a Dezmond bridge over TJP when he was applying a brace to his leg and thus they got their chance for the titles.

They show us a second video of The Virtuosa, Deonna Purrazzo and announce that it will debut next week.

Michael Elgin came out to the ring and said he was being robbed by the company and that he deserved to be the world champion. Elgin said he would not leave until they declare him the next world title contender. Ken Shamrock appeared, starting to hit Michael Elgin but when he was going to apply the ankle lock, Elgin escaped.

Ace Austin makes his entrance to the ring for the final match of the tournament for being the number one contender for the world title, but when Trey Miguel is going to enter we see this man lying on the ground who has been attacked and Wentz and Xavier asking for help.

Ace Austin said that if Trey could not be in the fight he had to be declared the number one contender, but Zachary Wentz appeared to face Austin. Scott D´Amore appeared and the match became official.

Ace Austin vs. Zachary Wentz for the number one contender for the Impact world title

They changed the fight but they did not give us anything new in the final result, despite the good work of Zachary Wentz in the fight that was really very good, fAce Austin finally managed to clinch victory after applying his The Fold to Wentz.

So we have Ace Austin as the new number one contender and this ending we do not know if it will be some trick of the Impact bookers to extend this search for the next challenger to the title because Tessa Blanchard still cannot attend the Impact recordings.

This week’s Impact Wrestling show ended with a video presentation of Slammiversary in July featuring footage of several former WWE wrestlers.

