Impact Wrestling Results for April 14. This is what happened in tonight’s Impact show on the way to Rebellion on April 21 and 28.

Impact Wrestling Results for April 14

The program begins with a review of the rivalry between Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock before their signing of the contract that is announced for tonight. We see images from the previous week and go to the live show where Johnny Swinger is in the ring.

Johnny Swinger vs Mike Jackson

Johnny Swinger says that as he promised today he will fight a Young Buck named Jackson, and Mike Jackson appears, a 70-year-old fighter who shows that he is in good shape despite his age and surprises everyone. Finally Swinger wins the match with a roll up with his feet on the rope.

Ace Austin did a promo on Willie Mack. Ace said Mack had no choice against him. He said that Mack should not focus on him, but on helping his best friend.

Trey Miguel approached him and told him that Ace was the biggest cocoon in the locker room. They looked at each other until Ace asked about Trey’s mother. They ended up fighting.

TJP & Fallah Bahh vs The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz), Reno Scum (Luster The Legend & Adam Thornstowe) and XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero)

Short bout to involve four teams but that had several very good moments and that would end with TJP and Fallah Bahh’s victory after TJP avoided Reno Scum’s Doomsday Device and then applied a frog splash on Adam Thornstowe followed by the Bahh Samoan Drop. After the match The North came out and faced TJP and Fallah Bahh

Rohit Raju told Gama Singh that he did not want to fight Hernández because he needed to be ready for Rebellion. Gama slapped him in the face and told him to respect his decision and to think about the team.

They show us a video of the rivalry of The Deaners and #CancelCulture, which was mainly a summary of the match between Cody Deaner and Joey Ryan. Joey Ryan interrupted the production truck telling them to stop that video and replay the video he had.

The video was a promo for Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes from their hot tub. Rob said he wanted to be there with Joey Ryan, but they had to stay home to be safe from all the Deaners’ toxic masculinity.

Hernandez vs Rohit Raju

Combat that meant the return of Hernandez to the company and that it was a total squash where the fighter easily defeated Rohit after applying his Border Toss.

Then we had the new Madison Rayne segment, “Locker Room Talk”, where he has Johnny Swinger as his companion. Rayne had Kylie Rae as a guest, during the whole interview Madison tried to make Rae speak ill of Kiera Hogan but she did not succeed. Kiera came out and told her that she was going to destroy Rae and that she would realize that not everything is so beautiful in Impact. Rae told him that was not very polite and slapped him to finish the segment.

Ace Austin vs Trey Miguel in a non-title match

Good fight with a lot of rhythm that both fighters offered us, a fight where Austin prepares for his fight against Willie Mack for the X Division title in Rebellion. Trey Miguel went in search of victory with his meteor but Austin moved, then he looked for a stomp but Austin moved again and did a quick roll up to win.

Willie Mack did a promo on Ace Austin. He told him not to use mind games. He knows that Ace couldn’t reach him, so he went after his friend Rich Swann. Mack said this was no longer about the title, but showing Ace respect, and to do so, he would hit him and take that title away from him.

Tenille Dashwood vs Taya Valkyrie (with John E. Bravo)

Good fight within Impact’s Knockouts division, which AEW would do well to look at these storylines. Tenille and Taya exchanged great blows until Taya, tired of being unable to defeat Tenille, went in search of a chair, the referee took it from his hands and Tenille took advantage of this distraction to achieve victory with a roll up

After the fight, Taya attacked Tenille and buried her under a pile of chairs until Jordynne Grace appeared to make the salute attacking Taya and Johnny Bravo with a kendo stick.

Tommy Dreamer and Rhino did a promo on OVe, announcing that next week Dreamer and Rhino will find a partner and end things once and for all.

Contract signing between Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock for their match at Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Ken Shamrock came out to the ring first to sign the contract. Sami Callihan came out next and immediately told Matthews to leave the ring.

Callihan did a promotion, mocking that Shamrock couldn’t touch him because he would lose the right to put him in the ring, which really shouldn’t matter if all he wants is to hurt Callihan. He mentioned all of Shamrock’s accolades. Callihan then said that fighting him would bring the biggest stir to Shamrock’s career.

Shamrock, completely stoic, said nothing and signed the contract with his eyes fixed on Callihan. Callihan threatened Shamrock with doing nothing because with the push of a button, he could hack his family. Shamrock finally got mad, but the lights went out and Sami disappeared. The lights went on and off with more and more Callihan fans popping up around the ring, and then they all disappeared.

Shamrock chased him backstage and into the parking lot. Shamrock received a call from Callihan, revealing that Shamrock’s driver was working for Sami, and suddenly, his entire car was attacked by Sami’s followers before the show went off the air.

Remember to watch out for Planet Wrestling, the wrestling web number one not to miss anything that happens in Impact Wrestling and all the news of world Pro Wrestling. We bring you all the information in real time. Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.