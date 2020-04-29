Impact Wrestling Rebellion results, second night

Results Impact Wrestling Rebellion, second night. Last night we could see the second part of what should have been the PPV, Rebellion.

The program begins with a review of what happened on the first night of Rebellion and then focuses on Michael Elgin and what will happen with the title tonight.

Chris Bey vs Suicide vs Trey Miguel vs Rohit Raju

Combat between four very athletic fighters and who had many really good moments with spectacular movement exchanges between the four fighters. Suicide remembered again that fighter who caused a sensation when he first debuted in TNA. Chris Bey is consolidated as one of the fighters to consider in the X-Division and this was demonstrated when he took the victory after applying a superkick on Rohit and winning the match.

After the match Bey made the title sign on his waist in a clear idea that he wants to go for the Willie Mack title.

Josh Matthews facetime with Tessa Blanchard. He asked about not being able to compete. Tessa said she was upset that she couldn’t be there, but that she was training every day to come back stronger. Josh asked about Elgin’s threat, to which Tessa said she would love to shut him up, so unless he comes to Mexico, there will be no champion dome.

Joseph P. Ryan vs Cousin Jake

Cousin Jake dominated the first part of the match with a Ryan going to the ropes for refuge. Jake was finally able to get his hands on Ryan and hit him constantly until Ryan managed to execute his superkick that almost gave him the victory. The count only went to 2. After this Ryan tried another kick but Cousin Jake blocked it, Ryan was ready and rolled him up for victory by holding on to the ropes.

Rosemary was in a bar talking about having to be in the Full Metal Mayhem match instead of Taya. She was doing Facetime with Taya, who said she was going crazy and that she had started wearing sweatpants. Taya began to rant until Rosemary stopped her.

Rosemary told her that Grace was replaced by Havok, so that Taya could fight her, but Taya refused. Taya told Rosemary that they should go to Vegas once she is done with Havok.

Full Metal Mayhem match: Rosemary vs Havok

The fight started brutally with Rosemary stapling Havok’s arm with a stapler she had kept hidden, then they left for traffic signs and started hitting them. Rosemary pulled out a chain and tied Havok in one corner and started beating her. Havok was finally able to leave and came back with punches against Rosemary and attacking her with a chair. Havok tried to suffocate Rosemary with a chair and chain but Rosemary managed to reach a tube and hit Havok with it, leaving her ko and thus being able to do the math and win the match.

Gia Miller interviewed Willie Mack and Rich Swann about their victory last week. Mack said he always admired the past Division X champions, so he was very happy to be a part of that group. Swann told Mack that he had everything he needed to be the champion. Johnny Swinger interrupted them and asked for their promised title shot

Miller tried to ask Elgin again about the championship. Elgin repeated what he said last week and said it was unfortunate that Tessa and Eddie were not there to be able to send them to the hospital. He said the results will not change and that he will emerge as champion tonight.

Michael Elgin stepped into the ring, microphone in hand. Elgin did a promo saying that it was on Rebellion when he made his debut and promised to become the world champion. And that during the last year, his idea had not changed.

He criticized Tessa and Eddie for being scared of him, and therefore neither had turned up for their title fight. Elgin pulled out a referee and told him to declare him the winner by default. Instead, he began to intimidate David Penzer. Before the referee could raise his hand, Moose cut him off. He had the old TNA World Championship belt.

Moose picked up a microphone and told Elgin that he understood the pain of working and not having an opponent for tonight. They agreed that Tessa was holding the title hostage.

Moose said it was wrong to say that there was no world champion at the moment, because he now had the TNA World Championship.

Elgin cut him off and, in a babyface promo, said that for the past few months, Moose had been vindicating TNA’s initials, but Elgin understood that TNA had been long overdue, and that it was now Impact.

Moose said that while Elgin was outside exchanging victories with Eddie, he was there defeating all the competitors in front of him. Moose said that if he wanted to fight him, he just had to ask. Elgin was about to attack him, but Hernández cut them off.

Hernandez said Moose has never beaten him and made this bout a triple threat.

Triple Threat: Moose vs Hernandez vs Michael Elgin

The bout began with all three fighters at ringside until Elgin attacked them with a butt with a turn from inside the ring. The match featured Elgin, who was undoubtedly the best of the three. At one point he had applied the buckle bomb on Hernandez and when the referee was making the count, Moose took him out of the ring grabbing his leg.

Meanwhile Hernandez jumped over the third rope and hit Elgin and the referee. This took advantage of it Moose who entered the ring and applied his No Jakchammed Needed on Hernández and managed to win the match. After Moose himself, he proclaimed himself as the new TNA champion.

