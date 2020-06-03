The company Impact Wrestling announced last night its next PPV, Slammiversary with a video with images of several fighters who were fired from WWE last April.

Impact Wrestling announces its next PPV Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling has announced the date for its next PPV, Slammiversary to be held next Saturday, July 18 although the place where it will be done has not been announced.

The most surprising thing about the video was that in this the protagonists were the fighters fired by WWE last April, hinting that some of them could appear at the event.

The video features a person wearing a hoodie sitting in an armchair watching a news video while having a drink. The video reads: «Latest news in the world of wrestling, more than 20 fighters have been fired from their contracts due to the global pandemic that affects us. His future is not known today but we will continue to pay close attention to everything that happens »

The video is completed with old images in Impact of fighters like Mike Kanellis, Maria, Eric Young, Drake Maverick, EC3, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Curt Hawkins as well as a Bulgarian flag in clear reference to Rusev.

The only fired fighter who continues to appear regularly on television is Drake Maverick. tonight faces The Phantom Son in the final of the NXT interim Cruiserweight title tournament.

In addition, being on July 18, just over 90 days of the clauses would be fulfilled, not being able to fight for any other company of those dismissed from WWE since they were released on April 15.

All the names are very interesting and would be great signings for Impact for the future of the company.

