Impact Wrestling announces a tournament to be the next title challenger. The funny thing is that the self-proclaimed champion Moose is not in the tournament.

Impact Wrestling has announced a tournament to decide the new challenger for Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Championship.

The tournament was announced in this week’s Impact episode. On the left side of the box, Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel and Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin are the bouts of the first round. The first round bouts on the right side of the box are Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino and Madman Fulton vs. Hernández.

Raju vs. Miguel and Fulton vs. Hernández will air on the upcoming Tuesday episode of Impact.

It was assumed that Blanchard was supposed to defend his title against Elgin and Eddie Edwards in a triple bout threatening at Rebellion, but neither Blanchard nor Edwards were able to attend Impact’s television recordings last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, there was an angle at which Elgin promised to come out as Impact World Champion on the second night of Rebellion last week. This led Moose to appear with the old TNA World Heavyweight Championship belt, interrupting Elgin and declaring himself TNA Champion. Moose defeated Hernandez and Elgin in a triple threat bout in the main event last week.

Moose will not participate in the tournament

Moose was originally announced as one of the participants for the tournament by the number one contender, but did an interview saying he was withdrawing from it. Moose said he doesn’t care about the Impact World Championship and he called his TNA World Heavyweight Championship the most prestigious title in professional wrestling.

Moose will defend the TNA title against Suicide at Impact next Tuesday. In his interview this week, Moose, whose story has been that he’s anti-TNA, said he deserves to be a TNA champion because of victories against former champions like Shamrock, RVD, and Rhino.

