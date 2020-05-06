Italy’s public debt will reach almost 160% of GDP this year and its economy will shrink sharply, the European Union projected, highlighting the long-term impact of isolation measures against coronavirus in the eurozone state most affected by the epidemic.

EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni praised the measures taken by the Italian government to contain the economic consequences of the crisis.

But after being affected earlier and more strongly by the outbreak than other eurozone countries, “the forecast is that Italy’s recovery will take longer” than elsewhere in the bloc, he told a news conference .

Italy recorded more than 29,000 deaths related to the new coronavirus, the third highest count in the world.

The gloomy forecast in Brussels, the first since the pandemic began, could put even more pressure on the debt of the Italian government, which is already being tested by markets despite massive purchases of securities by the European Central Bank.

An ultimatum to the ECB on its main stimulus program on Tuesday by Germany’s supreme court caused a sharp settlement of the Italian debt, raising the 10-year yield by almost 20 basis points, to a one-and-a-half-week high. 1.947%. That yield was trading at around 1.87% on Wednesday.[nL1N2CN0LV]

The Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said Italy’s debt should jump to 158.9% of GDP – its highest value since World War II – this year, before falling marginally in 2021. The 134, 8% registered in 2019 correspond to the second highest value in the European Union.

At the end of April, the government of Rome predicted an increase to 155.7% this year.

The increase in debt is partly due to a large drop in Italy’s Gross Domestic Product, which the Commission – using data collected until April 23 – predicts that it will fall 9.5% this year and 18% in the six months to June.

The projection across the eurozone is for an average GDP drop of 7.7% this year.

