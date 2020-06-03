June 3, 2020 | 1:23 pm

The Bank of Canada considered that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic peaked, however, it recognized that the uncertainty remains at high levels.

The incoming data confirms the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy. This impact appears to have peaked, although uncertainty about how the recovery will unfold remains high,

the central bank pointed out.

In its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, the entity kept its interest rate unchanged at a minimum of 0.25%, while acknowledging that the loss of jobs was serious, but that it was possible to avoid reaching the most pessimistic scenario expected in April.

The Canadian economy appears to have avoided the more pessimistic scenario (as) financial conditions have improved and commodity prices have risen in recent weeks after falling sharply earlier this year,

added.

As countries plan to lift containment measures at different times, the “global recovery is likely to be protracted and uneven.”

As of June 2, the number of confirmed cases in Canada was 91,351 and the number of deaths 7,305, according to WHO data.

The Bank of Canada updated its GDP estimates for the second quarter with a drop of between 10% and 20% quarterly, an improvement from the previous forecast of between 15% and 30%.

During the first quarter of the year, GDP contracted 2.1% compared to the previous quarter and its current unemployment rate is 13%, the highest since 1982.

In addition, the central bank added that the economy is likely to resume growth in the third quarter.

“Although the prospects for the second half of 2020 and beyond remain very cloudy, the Bank expects the economy to resume growth in the third quarter,” he concluded.

With information from .