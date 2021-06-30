Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris added to the September 18 event

A welterweight bout has been added to the Sept. 18 undercard. Impa Kasanganay will face Carlston Harris.

The bout was confirmed byr MMA Fighting the morning of this Wednesday.

Kasanganay try to get a new winning streak. After winning his Octagon debut, he was knocked out by Joaquin buckley on UFC Fight Island 5. Defeat that ended in an undefeated nine-win win. In his next fight, he subjected Sasha palatnikov on UFC on ABC 2.

Harris, will be looking to get his first winning streak inside the Octagon. Carlton won his contract after an episode of Dana White in Lookin For a Fight. In his debut, he subjected Christian aguilera on UFC on ESPN 24. The fighter of Guyana stands out for his balance both standing and on the canvas, with 4 wins for KO / TKO and 5 by way of completion.

The event of September 18 It will be held in a place to be defined.

