“Imola was a permit to leave prison”

04/28/2021 at 7:54 PM CEST

That Mercedes is uncomfortable is evidence. The performance of Red Bull worries and especially of a Max Verstappen who is just one point behind Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the World Cup. It’s only two races but the energy drink is even ahead of Brackley in performance. And that had never happened in the hybrid era.

Toto Wolff staged the panic, especially the one experienced in the last race. “Imola was a crazy race, one of those that stays in your memory for a long time. There were times when it seemed that we would not achieve a single point. It was a rollercoaster especially because of Bottas ‘chilling accident and the mistake and subsequent excitement of Hamilton & rdquor;’ s comeback, said the Mercedes boss. Lewis, with one point of luck with the safety car and the red flag, finished third at Imola.

The reality is that, despite being below Red Bull, they are first in the Drivers ‘World Cup and the Constructors’ World Cup. Not even they explain it to him: “Leaving leading both championships makes you feel like you have a permit to get out of jail. They didn’t take the opportunity we gave them. That shows how quickly things change in Formula 1 & rdquor ;, said Wolff who predicted another battle with Red Bull at the Portuguese GP. “We look forward to another close fight with Red Bull. Mclaren and Ferrari will also be there & rdquor ;.