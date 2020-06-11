Imola is one of the candidates to host an F1 race this year

The last Formula 1 San Marino GP took place in 2006

The Enzo e Dino Ferrari Autodrome, better known as Imola, has received confirmation from the FIA ​​in order to renew its Grade 1 approval – that is, the highest category granted by the Federation. This means that the track would be in a position to receive Formula 1.

Imola has sounded like one of the possible candidates to host a Formula 1 race in Europe this season before embarking on his journey to other continents. This track has sounded strongly, as has Hockenheim and Mugello, in which there is also a lot of interest in competing in this 2020 season conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the Imola circuit, Uberto Selvatico Estense, is very happy about the renewal of his approval, and hopes that this will be a great step forward to host a Formula 1 race again after almost a decade and a half absence.

“With the renewal of the homologation we are in conditions to host a Formula 1 GP. Our track has all the parameters required by the FIA ​​and we hope that with all the work done by both the institutions and the promoters, this dream can come true, “said Estense in words collected by the Italian delegation from Motorsport.

It is worth mentioning that the last GP held at Imola was in 2006, a race won by Michael Schumacher and in which the world champion of that year, Fernando Alonso, finished second. Both –as in 2005– had a great hand-to-hand battle in which the Kaiser took revenge for what happened the previous season.

The Imola circuit has undergone changes in the last part of the circuit, since the entry chicane to the finish line has been eliminated, thus leaving a straight line of one kilometer in length that would facilitate overtaking on a circuit that has traditionally never been easy gain track positions.

