Imola GP of F1 2021: Qualifying results

Free practice 3 of the Imola GP they have transcended without too many surprises. Everyone has been doing the tests, with the updates that have worked and leaving everything tied for the classification. A classification at this circuit where it is especially important to stay at the top, since it is a very narrow track and that makes overtaking very difficult. Therefore, here the race starts winning from Saturday.

The Mercedes looked like they were going to be resurrected in this Imola GP, the truth is that they have improved a lot, and this track fits very well with them. A tough test for Red Bull, but if they surpassed it minimizing the damage, a very long calendar awaited them where they can make very good performances and who knows if they also steal the world championship from the almighty Mercedes with which they have not been able to these years ago.

Lewis Hamilton got pole here again, making many think that the previous GP was a mirage, and that this year there would be Mercedes dominance again and it would be another ride for Hamilton towards his 8th world championship. But the truth is that this year is very different. Development restrictions and changes made to the flat bottom have put a lot of pressure on the grid. And the jump of the Honda engine has turned the tables. Despite that pole, Hamilton will have to sweat blood in the race so that the victory does not go to the Red Bull. The walks are over …

Max verstappenFinally, despite being the candidate for pole position, he made a mistake and could not make P1. He was also behind his teammate, after a good qualifying lap by Sergio Pérez. The Mexican thus achieved a dream in F1, since he had never started in such a good position. The closest thing to a P3 in the past. The race looked very good for him, since he is usually better at racing than qualifying. But you will have to do everything perfectly and not make mistakes if you want to stay on top.

Bad classification of Carlos Sainz with his Ferrari, far behind Charles Leclerc who has returned to be impeccable. Bad also for Fernando Alonso. Despite winning the game in the last GP, in this classification he has remained about 4 tenths of Esteban Ocon. It did not seem very adapted here, a complicated circuit, especially if you have been away from F1 for some time as it has happened to him. Ocon would finish P9, while he was out of Q3 at P15. Despite that difference in positions, as I say, they only separated a few tenths. But with such a tight grill, a small difference can cause you to vary many positions.

Free practice 3 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’14 “958 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1’15” 414 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’15 “515 4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’15” 551 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1 ‘ 15 “738 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’15” 890 7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’15 “908 8 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’15” 908 9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’16 “186 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’16” 228 11 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’16 “230 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’16” 245 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’16 “253 14 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’16” 389 15 George Russell Williams 1’16 “427 16 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’16 “448 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’16” 537 18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’16 “612 19 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’16” 803 20 Nikita Mazipin Haas 1’17 “398

Classification results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’14 “411 2 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’14” 446 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’14 “498 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’14” 740 5 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1 ’14 “790 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’14” 826 7 Lando Norris McLaren 1’14 “875 8 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’14” 898 9 Esteban Ocon Alpina 1’15 “210 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin – 11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’15 “199 12 George Russell Williams 1’15” 261 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’15 “394 14 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’15” 593 15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’15 “593 16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’15 “974 17 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’16” 122 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’16 “276 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’16” 797 20 Yuki Tsnunoda Alpha Tauri –

After the race, where is they will have to decide all the points and many things can still happen. So not all said … And the weather forecasts are very uncertain, and it could rain to turn everything upside down.