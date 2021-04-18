Imola F1 GP 2021: Race Results

They began to complicate things before the Imola GP race started, with that rain that made the start on a wet track. Great uncertainty about whether it would rain more or not, in fact, some have dared with extreme rain waiting for more rain to arrive and that would allow them to have an advantage. But it has not been like that, most have left with intermediate and that has been the best choice. This track was very complicated, there have been scares before starting the race, such as the departure of Fernando Alonso, and that would only be the beginning of many starts and accidents in this event …

Hamilton was on pole, but that soon changed when Max Verstappen made a magnificent start, putting himself in parallel and being very aggressive when overtaking Hamilton. In fact, Hamilton went off cutting the piano in an abrupt way and causing his front wing to lose one of the base pieces of the endplate. From there, the Imola GP got complicated for Hamilton, with an exit from the track when he tried to pass a bend. The pressure caused him to go through the wet area and out through the gravel. It seemed like he couldn’t get out. In fact, nervousness has made Hamilton try to push him forward, hitting the barrier with his front wing. Seeing that there was not enough space, he reversed and managed to get it out. A red flag made him waste no time, he was very lucky …

We have seen how the Ferraris have been very strong here, with a chance of being on the podium. Finally it could not be. The other that has surprised a lot is Lando Norris, with his McLaren, which not only has come to be on the verge of being P2, but it has made it very difficult for Lewis Hamilton when he reached it. It took Lewis Hamilton several laps behind him to get in the car and overtake. But, finally, he has achieved a more than deserved podium. The truth is that the young man is showing great talent …

Many incidentsLike Mick Schumacher hitting the barriers in the first laps, or Latifi’s accidents, or Russell with Bottas. It was precisely the latter that caused them to raise the red flag and have a new start on the fly, after the Safety Car. Everyone was able to stop in the pitlane to change tires and a new race started, with many changes in position.

Fernando Alonso has not had a good race. He has lost many positions from the beginning, and later he has been able to recover some, and others more due to the abandonments and incidents that were ahead. But then he lost position to Esteban Ocon and was unable to finish in front. It has remained at the gates of the points, in P11. Alpine got a brand new points locker thanks to his partner who finished P10.

* Be careful with Kimi, who is being investigated after the race and that could make Alonso go to P10 if he is sanctioned …

Too bad for Czech too, since he has had problems on the track, going off and with some control problems. That has made it go from P2 to P12.

Race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time Laps 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2:02:34 “598 63 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +22” 000 63 3 Lando Norris McLaren +23 “702 63 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +25” 579 63 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +27 “036 63 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +51” 220 63 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +51 “909 63 8 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +52” 818 63 9 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +64 “773 63 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine + 65 “704 63 11 Fernando Alonso Alpine +66” 561 63 12 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +67 “151 63 13 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri +73” 184 63 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap 62 15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin – Retired 16 Mick Schumacher Haas +2 laps 61 17 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2 laps 61 18 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes – Retired 19 George Russell Williams – Retired 20 Nicholas Latifi Williams – Retired

The next round of F1 2021 will be the Portimao GPTherefore, F1 follows on European soil, in Portugal. The neighboring country’s circuit will once again host a new F1 race after last year. This circuit is the substitute for the Vietnam GP, which was the one that was planned for these dates and that finally will not be held. This new appointment will arrive almost without rest, since it will be held on the weekend of May 30-2, that is, it will be necessary to leave the next weekend of rest, without a race, and then the action will return on track.

And by the way, before concluding, I would like to comment that it has also been Miami GP confirmed for the F1 2022 season. So there will be a circuit on American soil. The signing of the contract has been signed for 10 years, so it should be from 2022 to 2032 (if nothing strange happens). Interesting to see these types of tracks in these areas, as it would also be mythical to see one in New York.