“Imola brings back fond memories”

04/12/2021 at 2:26 PM CEST

EFE

Fernando Alonso will contest the second grand prix of the season this weekend on his return to Formula One at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola circuit, a circuit of which he says he has “very good memories.”

“I have fond memories of Imola, especially in 2005, when we won the race and then won the championship that year,” says the double Spanish world champion.

“I like the Imola circuit and I was glad that he returned to Formula 1 last year, the 2020 race was exciting and I think that some of the changes to the circuit since I raced more than ten years ago have improved the track. “, says the Alpine team driver in the team’s press release.

“It is also a bit different to be in Europe so early in the season, we usually arrive a little later in the Old Continent, when we are in the summer season,” explains Fernando Alonso before his next appointment with the competition.

In the case of your teammate, Esteban Ocón, the French rider emphasizes that “Imola is a classic circuit and going back there last season was nice, as it is something historical and old school, with deep roots in competition.”

“There I won the 2014 Formula 3 European Championship, with a victory and a podium, which was very special,” he recalls Or with.