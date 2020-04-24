12 heart attacks in which Fernando knew how to contain the Kaiser

We remember one of the best battles in Formula 1 history

On this day 15 years ago, thousands of spectators were glued to the television pending the 2005 Formula 1 San Marino Grand Prix. The reason? An epic duel between Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher at Imola, which is in the best moments of the Spanish career.

Fourth Grand Prix of the 2005 season. Fernando Alonso had a car for the first time to fight for the World Cup and arrived in San Marino after climbing the podium three times, two of them at the top.

Michael Schumacher, who was just proclaimed heptacampeón only a few months ago, suffered an irregular start to the campaign, with two abandonments and a Top 10. Imola, one of his great temples, was his great opportunity to gain ground and face a young man Fernando who was beginning to look out in Formula 1.

Kimi Räikkönen put his McLaren on the pole and Fernando Alonso could only qualify in second place. Schumacher had a race ahead on the comeback, as he started 14th after an error.

Räikkönen was eliminated from the fight at first due to a drive shaft problem. This mechanical failure seemed to leave the victory on the plate to Alonso, but it was not an easy victory. Michael’s rapid rise, which was almost a second faster than the Asturian, soon put him in Fernando’s rear-view mirrors.

The German hunted him at the end of the race, but Alonso held him back. The situation forced the Spanish to live 12 heart attacks from which he emerged victorious. Without errors: had to do everything to try to keep him behind in a epic defense that showed those first flashes of champion.

For more merit, it was learned a posteriori that Fernando beat Schumacher with one less cylinderThat is to say, 30 horsepower less and with continuous risk of breakage, because Renault disabled one of the cylinders because it had a piston seriously touched since the Bahrain race.

Was The beginning of a new age, Alonso’s first victory in a great duel with the Kaiser, to make matters worse in one of the German’s favorite circuits, and the beginning of the end of the dominance of a Schumacher who was no longer untouchable. Third victory of the year for Alonso, who proudly celebrated with three fingers up on the podium while laying the foundation for what would be his first World Cup.

