Immunologist Alfredo Corell explains how he has caught the coronavirus and sends a powerful message

The immunologist Alfredo Corell. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

The immunologist Alfredo Corell, popular for his didactic explanations about the pandemic in programs such as La Sexta Noche, has launched an important message through his Instagram account after catching the coronavirus.

“If someone was not clear that this was not finished, now I come to tell them: this is not finished. The incidence is skyrocketing and I am currently quarantining for covid-19 ”, the expert assures in a video.

Corell explains that he has tested positive and that he has symptoms, although “very slight” and stresses that all this has happened despite “scrupulously” complying with the rules.

“The contagion has most likely occurred at a cookout. Outdoor. That is, this variant that is entering is much more contagious, “he says before explaining that he was vaccinated with two doses and that this is” good news. “

“Therefore I have the same symptoms, more or less, as a cold. So it means that vaccines work a lot and protect us from serious infections and disease, “he says before stressing that they are not infallible, so we will see vaccinated people entering hospitals because right now there is a lot of transmission.

Corell admits that it is “paradoxical” that he recently explained in La Sexta Noche how vaccinated people can be infected and now it has happened to him.

“Apparently I have not infected anyone, but the tracking has not been done properly either because with this level of incidence the tracking would need a number of personnel that we do not have in the health systems,” he says before emphasizing that this can only be stopped two ways.

“Minimizing infections and that can be done in two ways: restricting mobility, encounters or doing our best to have fewer infections,” he concludes.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE