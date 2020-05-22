UK scientists should start testing a treatment that they hope can combat the effects of covid-19 in the most severely ill patients.

Scientists have found that those who develop the most severe form of the disease have extremely low numbers of an immune cell called a T cell

T cells “clear” the infection from the body.

The clinical trial will assess whether a drug called interleukin 7, known to increase the number of T cells, can help patients recover.

The study involves scientists from the Francis Crick Institute, King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital. They examined the immune cells in the blood of 60 covid-19 patients and found an apparent drop in the number of T cells.

Adrian Hayday of the Crick Institute said it was a “big surprise” to see what was going on with the immune cells.

“They are trying to protect us, but the virus seems to be doing something that is pulling the rug from them, because their numbers have decreased dramatically.”

In a drop of microliter blood (0.001 ml), normal healthy adults have between 2,000 and 4,000 T cells, also called T lymphocytes.

The covid-19 patients the team tested were between 200 and 1,200.

The researchers say these findings pave the way for them to develop a “fingerprint test” to check the levels of T cells in the blood, which could provide early indications of who could develop more serious illnesses.

But it also offers the possibility of a specific treatment to reverse this decline in immune cells.

Manu Shankar-Hari, an intensive care physician at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital in London, said that about 70% of the patients he sees in intensive care with covid-19 arrive with 400 to 800 lymphocytes per microliter.

“When they start to recover, the lymphocyte level also starts to return,” he adds.

Interleukin 7 has already been tested in a small group of patients with sepsis and has been shown to safely increase the production of these specific cells.

In this study, it will be administered to patients with low lymphocyte count in intensive care for more than three days.

Shankar-Hari said, “We hope that [quando aumentarmos a contagem de células] viral infections are eliminated.

“As an intensive care physician, I care for patients who are extremely ill and, in addition to supportive care, we have no direct active treatment against the disease.”

“Therefore, such a treatment in the context of a clinical trial is extremely encouraging for critical care physicians across the UK.”

The research also provided information on the specific ways in which covid-19 interacts with the immune system, which, Hayday said, will be vital as scientists around the world seek out clinically valuable information.

“The virus that caused this emergency on the planet is unique – and different. It is unprecedented.”

“The exact reason for this interruption – the key to the work of the T cell system – is unclear to us.

“This virus is really doing something different and future research – which we will start with immediately – needs to discover the mechanism by which it is causing these effects.”

