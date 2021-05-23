French League



Immunized: Neymar received the coronavirus vaccine



Sergio Raul Cortes Camacho May 20, 2021, 11:56 am

The Brazilian showed on social networks the moment he was injected.

Neymar received the vaccine against Covid 19, the Brazilian mounted on his social networks the moment he received the biological. He showed his happiness and also shared an encouraging message, so that everything can return to normal in the world.

“After so much waiting, it was my turn. What happiness. I hope that everything returns to normal as soon as possible and that not only my country, Brazil, but the whole world can be vaccinated ”.