Immunization is a gift for mothers



Vaccination against the coronavirus expands.

May 06, 2021

Mothers celebrate their International Day this Sunday, May 9, with the hope of saving their children from the threat of the coronavirus, thanks to the approval of the doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the younger population.

The German pharmaceutical company left in the hands of the Food and Drug Administration, FDA for its acronym in English, the authorization for the ambitious plan to apply vaccines to the entire population, regardless of age, and win the game before the pandemic. the virus continues to mutate and kill indiscriminately.

Scientists hope to inoculate minors between the ages of 12 and 15 to speed up the immunization process of the population in the United States. President Joe Biden’s goal is to give teens at least one dose by July 4 so that most of them are safe by the next school year.

So far the vaccines are only applied to those over 16 years of age but, according to Pfizer clinical trials, their injection is 100% effective, a figure that arises just when minors report 22% of new infections.

Pfizer’s plans are ambitious; It is in phase 2 of its study to also immunize mothers and pregnant women. And if there is success in the rehearsals, it will be a reality before next August.

Mothers hope that approval will protect their school-age children and prevent the virus from attacking the immune system. This way they will be calm and can resume their routines at home or the office and the university as they did before the pandemic.

In this fight against death, so far the nation reports more than 100 million adults with their full doses, but Pfizer’s goals include studies to request in September that allow it to apply the Covid-19 vaccine in children from the age of two. years something that would happen at the end of 2021.

The scientific argument is that the risks of hospitalization and cases of deaths due to vaccines fell among adults, but the virus takes its toll on young people, who until now had a lower risk of complications.

The strong work will remain in the hands of the States and the success in charge of the governors or mayors for the campaigns to promote vaccines. And only then could we reverse the slowdown in vaccination because some still do not seem to understand the seriousness of the pandemic that is hitting the world, nor are they so excited about the idea of ​​getting vaccinated.

(The author – who uses a pseudonym – is a journalist based in New York)