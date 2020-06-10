The director of the Department of Public Health and Environment at the World Health Organization (WHO), María Neira, has commented that immunity against the new coronavirus could last between six and 12 months.

However, as it has qualified during the ‘Conversations 2020’ meetings, this hypothesis is based on the immunity generated by other viruses of the same familyAlthough there is no solid scientific evidence to support it. “We don’t know, but it is true that in other viruses of the same family immunity lasts for several months, so it can be expected that people who have been infected by the new coronavirus and have generated antibodies can have immunity for six to 12 months, “argued the WHO leader.

Similarly, Neira has pointed out that Nor is there strong scientific evidence for the hypothesis that heat weakens the new coronavirus. and make it less deadly, although you have remembered that “all” respiratory viruses have a seasonality. “We need a full year to find out, but everything seems to indicate that there is a relationship, although Singapore has misled us because it has had many cases of coronavirus and its climate is humid and warm. Therefore, all stages are open because we still don’t have the experience of a year to know how the new coronavirus behaves with respect to seasonality, “he emphasized.

What the director of the WHO Department of Public Health and Environment has been convinced of is that if a second wave of infections occurs, especially in Europe, it will not have the same dimensions nor will it generate the same drama as the first.

And, as explained, thanks to the “drastic” virus containment measures that have been applied in European countries, including Spain, the transmission has been reduced in a “very important” way, epidemiological surveillance systems have been improved and are capable of detecting “any smoke signal to put out the fire”, and the clinical management of patients has been “greatly improved”.

“Thanks to all this, it is to be expected that we will be much more prepared if a second wave arrives,” he said, to ensure that “the best thing is for countries to prepare for the worst scenario and allow themselves to be surprised by the best.”

For this, the WHO leader has insisted on the need to strengthen hospital care and primary care services so that they have the capacity to detect, treat, report and track all cases of coronavirus and, in addition, the population is “very disciplined” in accepting quarantine or isolation.

Finally, and after recognizing the usefulness of the coronavirus case tracking applicationsNeira has rejected the creation of a ‘health passport’ because “it doesn’t mean anything”, and reiterated that the “important” thing is to make sure that people respect hygiene rules, distancing themselves and that they will go to health services before any symptoms.