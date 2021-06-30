Immunity from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would last for years

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have the potential to protect against Covid-19 for years and even in people recovered from the disease throughout life, according to a new peer-reviewed study published by a group of scientists in the journal Nature.

Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine Research

The new study released the results of research focused on the ability of memory B cells to “learn” to protect the body against infection from the SARS-CoV-2.

The results showed that memory B cells persist in the germ centers for at least 12 weeks after the application of a complete vaccination schedule.

These figures – although require more extensive studies– they open the possibility to affirm that vaccines developed with technology MRNA offer a protection that can last for years against Covid-19.

That protection could even be “for life” in people who recovered from the disease and that they subsequently received a vaccine.

People who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are also considered will not need a booster dose in a few years.

The foregoing, clarified the researchers responsible for the study, provided that the variants do not mutate beyond those currently known.

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains recognition of four variants of Sars-CoV-2 classified as of international concern: Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

In recent days, the WHO classified the Lambda variant, emerged for the first time in Peru, as of interest to the increase in cases of contagion.

What about other vaccines?

The study only considered vaccines currently in use in the United States and that they have authorization for emergency use in that country.

In this group the vaccines of Pfizer Y Modern, both of mRNA.

However, the biology developed by the Johnson & Johnson laboratory, based on a viral vector, different from mRNA biotechnology, was left out.

In this regard, the researcher who directed the study, the immunologist of the University of Washington in St. Louis, Ali Ellebedy, said these vaccines are expected to have a less durable immune response, according to the New York Times.

More data from the study

The deduction that the responsible team used to assume that the immunity of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can last for years has to do with the B cell capacity to continue “educating oneself” to protect the body against Covid-19.

The team recognized that immune cells of people who had survived the infection remained – at least – eight months in the bone marrow.

Information from another study indicated that memory B cells continued “Maturing” and getting stronger for at least a year after infection.

Based on these findings, the researchers argued that immunity could be for life for people recovered from the disease.

However, there was no precise periodicity for uninfected people who only received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

How is it that cells are “educated”?

The investigation revealed that after the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the germinal center he remained active at least 15 weeks later.

The germinal center is a specialized organizational structure that is formed after infection with SARS-CoV-2 or after the application of the vaccine.

There the memory B cells are “educated” to respond effectively to infection and avoid Covid-19 disease.

In the case of an infected and recovered person, the germinal center is formed in the lungs.

Whereas, for people who were vaccinated with doses of mRNA, the germinal center is formed in the lymph nodes of the armpits, the researchers detailed.

Because it is important?

As mentioned, germ centers are the sites where B cells are “trained” to fight the virus.

The more time these cells spend in the “training centers”, The greater the probability that they will learn to defend the organism from the SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The relevant thing, as explained by Dr. Ellebedy, is that normally, these germ centers reach their peak one or two weeks after an immunization, which does not occur with mRNA vaccines.

The team highlighted that these are the first immunization results found in human research.

He added that the data obtained are not applicable to older adults or people with immune systems weak or taking medications that suppress immunity.

These groups, as specified, are likely to require booster dose.

(With information from Nature and The New York Times)