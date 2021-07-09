immunity, effectiveness against delta variant, and possible booster dose

Pfizer: Why is the third dose important? 2:20

(CNN Spanish) – Pfizer says it saw a decrease in the immunity of its coronavirus vaccine. Therefore, he said, he will seek to develop a booster dose and seek FDA clearance for emergency use.

“As seen from real-world data published by the Israel Ministry of Health, the efficacy of the vaccine in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease has decreased six months after vaccination, although the efficacy in the prevention of serious illness remains high, “Pfizer said in an emailed statement to CNN on Thursday.

What does this mean in terms of immunity? Is a booster dose necessary? Here’s what you need to know about the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

How does this vaccine work?

How do Moderna and Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines work? 3:19

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech uses messenger RNA or mRNA. This is a strand of the genetic code that cells can “read” and use to produce a protein, in the case of the covid-19 vaccine, it encodes a fragment of the coronavirus spike protein.

The mRNA then instructs the cells to produce the particular part of the virus spike protein. Thus, the immune system sees it, recognizes it as foreign and is prepared to attack when a real infection occurs.

The vaccine is currently two doses.

What is its effectiveness and what about immunity against the delta variant?

Israel reports less vaccine protection against covid-19 2:29

When the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine began rolling out late last year, there was talk of being 95% effective in preventing symptomatic covid-19 disease.

But that was before the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus was detected and rated by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a “variant of concern.” .

On Monday, the Israeli government said in a statement that as of June 6, the Pfizer vaccine provided 64% protection against infection from the delta variant. (In May, when the dominant strain in the country was the alpha variant, Israel found the vaccine to be 95.3% effective against all infections.)

Also this week, Israel added that the Pfizer vaccine was 93% effective against severe illness and COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 97% reported in May in The Lancet.

Last month, preliminary findings from a study in Scotland that was published in The Lancet found that Pfizer’s vaccine provided 79% protection against all delta variant infections, compared with 92% against the alpha variant.

In short, what does all this mean? That although the data shows that there would be a greater chance of getting the delta variant compared to coronavirus strains, the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is still more than 90% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization.

Combine vaccines?

These are the vaccines that can be scientifically mixed 14:34

Given the concern about the spread of new variants of the coronavirus – and in the face of eventual logistical problems in the local deployment of vaccines – experts have been studying the effectiveness of combining different vaccines against covid-19.

In late June, a preliminary report from the Com-CO study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that combining the Oxford / AstraZeneca and Pfizer / BioNTech drugs induced strong immune responses against COVID-19.

Dr Matthew Snape, the trial’s principal investigator and associate professor of Pediatrics and Vaccination at the University of Oxford, said during a Science Media Center briefing on June 28 that those in the study who received a dose of the vaccine against AstraZeneca’s covid-19 followed by a dose of the Pfizer vaccine four weeks later elicited higher levels of antibody and T-cell responses than those who received two AstraZeneca vaccines.

Those who received a Pfizer vaccine followed by a dose of AstraZeneca had a lower antibody response compared to the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but similar T-cell responses.

However, more research is needed to see if these mixed vaccine schemes work in the real world. Furthermore, the authors noted that the study has some limitations such as the sample size and the age of the participants, all over 50 years of age.

On the other hand, since June 21, based on a recommendation from the Immunization Department, the Chilean health authorities began offering a second dose of Pfizer to men under 45 years of age who received a first dose of AstraZeneca. This, after announcing the suspension of vaccination in this population group, since a case of thrombosis was known in a 31-year-old man.

Booster dose

Pfizer: Why is the third dose important? 2:20

Given the findings that show a decrease in the immunity of the Pfizer vaccine against the delta variant, the company said that it is redoubling efforts in the development of a booster dose and that it would seek authorization for emergency use from the Administration of Medicines and US Foods (FDA) for this in August, after releasing more data on how well a third dose works.

The drugmaker said research showed that booster doses of its vaccine produced neutralizing antibody levels 5 to 10 times higher than those produced after two doses.

However, hours after Pfizer’s statement Thursday, the FDA and CDC said that Americans still do not need booster doses.

“The FDA, CDC and NIH (National Institutes of Health) participate in a rigorous science-based process to consider if or when a boost might be needed. This process takes into account laboratory data, trial data clinical and cohort data, which may include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but are not based exclusively on those data, “they added.

“We are prepared for booster doses as long as science shows they are necessary,” the CDC and FDA said in the statement.

However, last week, despite the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) asking the country not to rush with the application of a third dose of the covid-19 vaccine, a nation will already begin to apply booster doses. : Dominican Republic.

The vice president and coordinator of the Dominican Republic Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña, said that this third dose will be offered to “all people who qualify, and that means whoever has applied the second dose of AstraZeneca that has a number of weeks, of eight weeks and whoever has applied the second dose of Sinovac, from that second dose then a period of four weeks has passed “.

People who opt for the booster dose will receive a different vaccine than the one initially applied, according to the Dominican authorities.

The authorities explained that people who opt for a third booster dose will receive a different vaccine than the one they were initially administered.

With information from Maggie Fox, Dakin Andone, Ivana Kottasová, Naomi Thomas, Jessica Hasbun and Juan Carlos Paz.