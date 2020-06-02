What we had experienced in Europe so far in terms of developing contact tracking apps to stop the expansion of the coronavirus have been only training. Heating. The race has just officially started and the first has been Italy. The first app arrives from the transalpine country based on the API of Google and Apple, and on the completely official DP3T protocol.

The neighboring country has called it Immuni and our colleagues from Xataka have already been able to test it, because although it has parts limited to use in the interior of the country, such as the choice of the area in which we live, is translated into Spanish. And yes, its source code can be found on GitHub, so it has a high level of transparency as to what it does and what it doesn’t.

Anonymous, without geolocated tracking and without screenshots

The Italian government itself, in charge of publishing the application in the different app stores (Google Play and Appe Store for now, and soon in the Huawei App Gallery), says that Immuni has been developed complying with European privacy legislation, in addition to being based on the API developed by Google and Apple for their own operating systems.

The app promises not to collect personal data or be able to track our location

Immuni is already published and promises us different characteristics, although its source code is published openly to check if everything is true. Immuni account that does not collect personal information from those who use it, that can’t trace our identity and that all the data, both the content on the phone and the connections to the server, are encrypted for our security.

However, there is data being sent to the server of the Italian Ministry of Health and these are the province in which you currently reside, a constant check that the application is working correctly in addition to verifying whether or not you have received a notice due to risky contact. Thus, the app can know if we are ignoring these warnings with health recommendations even if it does not know who we are. Immuni automatically deletes the data collected from each user as soon as they are no longer necessary. Although it sets an express expiration date: December 31, 2020.

As part of the different security measures implemented in Immuni, the app does not allow us to take screenshots, so it will prevent in some way that we share our information accidentally or voluntarily with other people. To use Immuni we must be over 14 years old, by the way, and although notifications are not active in the app for now, from June 8 they will gradually be activated in the regions of Abruzzo, Liguria, Marche and Puglia.

Regarding the requested permissions, Immuni request access to Bluetooth to carry out the process of issuing and collecting random codes that we have described on other occasions:

“Your phone needs to have Bluetooth enabled to securely collect and share random IDs with nearby phones. Immuni can notify you if you have been around someone who has indicated that they have tested positive for COVID-19. They are shared with applying the date, duration and signal strength associated with the exposures. “

As an interesting fact, having Immuni installed does not mean that the app is active because needs the Bluetooth connection to work, and it may be the case that we deactivate it for various reasons such as energy saving, airplane mode, etc. The app will be automatically activated or deactivated depending on whether we turn Bluetooth on or off, although we can voluntarily deactivate it from the options of the app itself.

Like other apps that we have previously described, Immuni offers us a 9-digit private code that we must provide to the doctor in the event that we are infected by COVID-19, and this code will be entered into the system to notify, always anonymously, those who have been in contact with us. We leave you the Immuni download links below.

Immuni

More information | Ministry of Technological Innovation and Innovation of Italy