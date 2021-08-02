Immortal skeletons: new techniques in genetics

Shutterstock / Microgen ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/iauFNgYgnT4xJowdrEIKog–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/uxDBXoszxxVHlae9Gd9aBQ–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f990a059850abf79834dbb63451ecc49″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/iauFNgYgnT4xJowdrEIKog–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/uxDBXoszxxVHlae9Gd9aBQ–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f990a059850abf79834dbb63451ecc49″/>

That great book of instructions that is DNA collects potential characteristics of a person; some appear unchanged (blood group or eye color) and others are modulated by factors such as environment or diet (height or weight).

In addition, it also stores information about our ancestors, our origin and origin. This book is written with the genes of our most direct relatives – our father and mother transmit equal parts of nuclear DNA to us – and it is inherited from generation to generation. Therefore, in it we can find privileged information about a person and their family.

Time Capsules: Bones, Teeth and DNA

This information is applicable to individuals who lived a short time ago, and even to individuals who inhabited our planet long ago, helping to reconstruct the history of humanity.

For example, studying the possible kinship between those individuals buried together, it has been found that the concept of “family” has varied throughout history. There are cultures in which the social bond with the group was stronger than with the members of the biological family itself.

Until a few years ago, by means of the anthropological analysis of the skeleton it was only possible to know an approximation to the height, age and sex. The latest advances have also made it possible to investigate the physical appearance of people, as well as possible food intolerances and infectious diseases.

In the forensic field, these latest advances can be applied to create a robot portrait of suspects, missing persons, victims of major disasters or war conflicts. This is why we say that DNA is the key molecule that allows bones to speak to us.

The sample loss problem

When we talk about bone remains that have been exposed to decomposition by the soil and physical and chemical factors (light, humidity, temperature changes, etc.), the great instruction book is usually affected, erasing part of its text or even losing some of its pages. The information we obtain can be partial, constituting a difficult puzzle to assemble, and to solve this problem a multidisciplinary vision of science is essential.

Read more

The advancement of molecular genetic techniques has been enormous in recent years, being able to decipher more and more information from our coded book. However, the genetic study of human bone remains has always been a crossroads for researchers, since the extraction of genetic material from a bone or a tooth has always meant the destruction of these samples, which is unthinkable when It deals with ancient, unique and unrepeatable skeletal remains, often exhibited in museums.

On the other hand, if a crime is investigated, the skeletal remains found are scarce and entails the loss of the only or one of the few pieces of evidence. For this reason, many forensic investigators, archaeologists and historians are reluctant to use unique skeletal pieces for this purpose, for fear of destruction and loss of the sample forever.

Our solution: non-destructive method

From 2013 to today, our research group has developed a strategy to solve this last problem. To do this, we have developed a non-destructive DNA extraction technique, which has allowed us to analyze the genetic material and fully preserve the analyzed bone and dental pieces.

The tooth or bone is immersed for 3 days in a lysis solution composed of different reagents at an optimal pH, which favor, on the one hand, the breakdown of cell membranes and the release of all cell components, and, on the other hand, the lysis of the mineral matrix of the bone or tooth analyzed.

Subsequently, a mixture of silica is used that allows the DNA to be trapped to separate it, by washing with a solution rich in ethanol, from the rest of the components of the mixture that are not of interest. Finally, we obtain the DNA in an aqueous suspension.

This is a relevant solution, since we have the opportunity to return the analyzed samples, keeping their external appearance practically intact (see photos A and B). This allows archaeologists to continue with other types of morphological studies, or for exhibition in museums.

In the forensic field, it supposes the possibility of preserving evidence and, in cases of identifications, it has allowed the full return of human remains to the families of the identified persons, as for example in identifications from the Spanish Civil War.

In 2015 we published a preliminary study where we described the results obtained with both extraction techniques (destructive and non-destructive), always comparing two samples from the same individual.

We have verified that with both techniques it is possible to obtain DNA of very good quality, observing that the non-destructive technique has the great advantage: the skeletal sample remains practically intact.

In this way, we show that it is possible for bones to speak “without pain.”

This article was originally published on the blog of the Scientific Culture Unit of the UCM.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Sara Palomo Díez receives funds from: Project HAR2009-10105 MINECO, Project HAR2013-43851-P, Project HAR2015-67323-C2-2-P

Ana María López Parra is a member of CSIT. It has received funds from competitive projects from the Complutense University of Madrid and the Ministry of Science.

César López Matayoshi has received funding for being: Research Fellow. Agreement between the University – Business Foundation and the Complutense University of Madrid (2010 – 2014)

Cláudia F. Lopes Gomes receives funds from “research project (Santander-Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain G / 6401400/8000”; from “HAR2015-67323-C2-2-P project, funded by the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities of the Spanish Government “, as well as” BES2010-035322, and by PR41 / 17-21018 project, funded by Banco Santander-Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain “

Eduardo Arroyo-Pardo is a member of CSIT. It has received funds from competitive projects from the Complutense University of Madrid and the Ministry of Science and Technology.