Imminent launch of the ford bronco sport and renault duster 1.3 turbo in colombia

MG will enter the market of pure electric cars soon. Cars, Its importer, is aligned with the new offers and with a product already widely publicized in China, where last year 1.3 million zero-emission vehicles were sold and they believe they will rise 50 percent in 2021.

It will most likely be the MG ZS EV, the first compact electric truck that has a range of 262 km per charge and an equivalent power of 143HP. A vehicle that has been in high demand in China and Europe.

MG ZS EV, the brand’s first electric SUV

EuroPremium AWARDS to your network of Euro Workshops. The best of the year was Autocars de Cali, for the third time; Alianza Automotora, from Cali, and Juanautos from Medellín won as training pillars; in image, Los Mellizos, from Medellín, and in marketing, Iván Cars, from Cali.

APPOINTMENT: Gloria Garcia She is Daimler’s new commercial vehicle sales and marketing director for Colombia, which handles the Mercedes, Freightliner and Fuso brands. He was managing network development and training for the Mercedes car line.

Ford Bronco Sport Trail Rig

RELEASES in the oven: In the writing of Motor magazine we learned that the new Ford bronco Sport it is set to premiere in the country next week. (See more information about this great national launch)

The appearance of the new Renault duster remodeled and with 1.3 turbo engine of 154 horses, the same used by the Nissan Kicks and the Mercedes A-Class. Chevrolet in a couple of months will have the Colorado pick-up on the air, and Mercedes accelerates to offer the new C-Class in showcases, in the next semester.

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo, prepares its launch in Colombia

PORSCHE increased its shareholding in the Rimac company in Croatia, which is today a very important center for the development of electric units and its own supercar. It became the owner of 24 percent.

Audi informed that it will stop working on the research and development of thermal engines to dedicate itself to the electrical part, technology to which BMW could exclusively dedicate the Mini line.