Immigration detention centers face serious covid outbreak

Lhe migrant detention centers in the United States are seeing large increases in COVID-19 infections, as their population rises almost to pre-pandemic levels.

In recent months, the number of detained migrants nearly doubled as apprehensions at the border grew, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). More than 26,000 people were detained in these centers last week, compared with about 14,000 in April.

In that same period, more than 7,500 coronavirus infections were reported in detention centers, representing more than 40% of all cases reported in ICE facilities since the pandemic began, according to an analysis of the data. of the ICE conducted by The New York Times.

Last year, U.S. prisons were hotbeds for the virus, and nearly one in three inmates in federal and state prisons tested positive for COVID.

Dr. Carlos Franco-Paredes, an associate professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine who has inspected immigration detention centers during the pandemic, said there were several factors responsible for the increase, including transfers of detainees between facilities, testing insufficient and lax compliance with sanitary measures.

Paige Hughes, a spokeswoman for ICE, said all new detainees were tested for the virus and held in quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Still, public health officials say detainees are transported to the facility by bus before being examined and may be exposed during the journey. Similar failures of prison systems over the past year have led to massive infections and deaths.

