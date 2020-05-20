As thousands of undocumented immigrants take the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic, in Washington D.C., a political battle rages that seeks to include them in a possible second round of stimulus checks.

Natalia Renta, from the Popular Democracy Center, comments: “It is critical for these families to receive this money because they are families that submit taxes with a tax identification number.”

Under this legal initiative, called Hero Law, already approved by the majority Democratic House of Representatives, which seeks to add $ 3 billion to the first package signed in March, would include those undocumented immigrants who pay their taxes using the popularly known ITIN number.

“I would add the ITIN number as a way to receive the $ 1,200 and $ 500 stimulus check for minors. And additionally, the Heroes act has another payment of $ 1,200 per person, considering children; that is to say $ 1,200 for children also instead of $ 500 “, explains Renta.

And it is that according to tax experts, this new legislation, which must still be approved by the Senate and then signed by President Trump, would correct the language used in the previous law that left millions of people, some of them US citizens, without access to stimulus funds.

A problem that could disappear with this new bill, because the Law currently excludes those households with people with mixed immigration status, where some taxpayers report taxes with the ITIN Number.

According to accountant Raquel Hickey: “In the last round there were a lot of problems with the issue that people did not receive the money and went to the IRS website and were told that they do not qualify but there was no information as to what was the reason for not qualify”.

For now, the project does not have the support of the Republicans in the Senate, and that is why pro-immigrant organizations in New York say that the fight must continue for the project to become law.

“We have to continue fighting at all levels of government, local, state and federal … stressing the importance of immigrant communities and the need to include them in the future,” says activist Renta.

