MIAMI (AP) – Dora does not know how she will pay the rent, water, electricity and telephone. She also doesn’t know how she will feed her three girls. Her father, who helped her to support the family financially after her husband was deported to El Salvador, is sick with COVID-19, unconscious and connected to a respirator. She has been infected and cannot work either.

« I don’t even know how I’m going to get ahead, » said the 34-year-old Salvadoran woman who asked not to be identified by her last name due to threats of beatings from her neighbors who are afraid of catching it.

« I’m worried. I can’t even find how to pay the bills. I don’t even know what to think, ”he said from his home on the outskirts of Miami after explaining that every time he has asked for help from public bodies, they have been denied because he does not have a work permit or legal documents.

While parts of the United States are starting to open many of their businesses after overcoming the worst of the pandemic, hundreds of immigrant families are still paralyzed by the new coronavirus: they have lost the person who contributed the highest salary at home. Their vulnerability is even greater when they cannot access federal aid due to their immigration status.

Without resources, savings or the possibility of working, they live in a kind of daily limbo and uncertainty, not knowing how they will pay the bills or if they will have any type of help to feed themselves.

In New York, Sara Cruz lost her husband Raúl Luis López on April 18.

The Mexican immigrant was their only livelihood in the apartment they both shared in the Queens neighborhood. After her death from the coronavirus, Sara, a 30-year-old immigrant who was not working, moved to the apartment where her siblings live and is looking for a job.

The brothers were unable to pay the rent during the pandemic because they lost their jobs and Sara goes out to the street every day to line up to collect food that aid groups distribute.

« He (Raúl) paid for everything, » he said. « It’s really hard. It’s been very difficult since he left. «

Many immigrant families do not have the support of US families or those with legal status in the country, as they cannot apply for unemployment payment or benefit from the emergency aid package recently issued by the government, said Julia Gelatt, a analyst at the Migration Policy Institute.

In January 2020, 52% of Hispanic immigrant women worked, while in April, in the midst of a pandemic, the number fell to 38%, the expert said. “In houses with immigrants, and especially with Hispanic immigrants, there are usually lower levels of participation in the labor market. So if the deceased husband was the main support, that is of course a huge financial challenge, « she explained.

There are no official statistics on the economic impact of the pandemic on immigrants without legal authorization. Hispanics generally work in service industries that have been strongly affected by the situation —such as restaurants and hotels— or food —such as agriculture and meat processing—, which have registered numerous cases of patients.

In Miami, Dora needs at least about $ 2,000 a month to cover her basic needs, but for almost a month her income has been reduced to almost nothing. She also lives in a hostile environment: her neighbors have threatened to stone her if she leaves the house, for fear of getting it, and the owner of the house where she lives calls her every day to demand payment of rent or eviction from the house.

Until April, he worked in a field in the city of Homestead, a neighbor of Miami, picking guava more than ten hours a day. He earned 300 dollars a week, which adding them to the income of his father Vicente, allowed him to live without frights.

He went two weeks without going to work because he was afraid to leave his house. She finally dared to leave, but the second day they called her from the hospital to tell her she had the virus. Since then she has remained almost all day with fever and pain, locked in her room, and the girls in hers. The oldest, 13 years old, has taken care of her two younger sisters, aged nine and three.

For now the only help they have is from a non-profit organization that has provided food. Her daughters, who are US citizens, receive food stamps from the government for about $ 300 a month, which is not enough.

« They are people who need food and not to be taken out of their houses (for not paying the rent), » said Nora Sándigo, director of the foundation that helps Dora. « There are a lot of families affected. It is terrible. It is a situation deplorable, ”he said after explaining that they have only been able to assist about 200 of the more than 770 families that have asked for help because the organization also has trouble getting donations.

In New York, Cedi Victoriano now wonders what he will do after losing his boyfriend and father to their two children.

Víctor Morales, just 33 years old and who died in April of coronavirus, was his main financial support: the 200 dollars he sent her every week helped her buy clothes, pay for her nine-year-old son’s medical appointments and bills light and gas.

« He never stopped supporting his children, » Cedi, a Mexican immigrant, said tearfully. « I will try to push forward because there is no other way. »

Despite the couple being separated, Victor sent the money to Cedi religiously thanks to the salary he earned working at the bar of two restaurants. The woman now lives in a Bronx apartment whose rent the city will pay until December. Cedi, 35, who lacks legal status in the country, accesses the food stamp program because her children are American.

Without Víctor’s help, he survives thanks to two cards with limited funds that he received from a local non-profit organization. Before the pandemic, he cleaned houses but his son’s doctor appointments due to eczema and allergy problems did not allow him to work every day, he explained.

« I feel that I am in a stage, that I have not yet passed perhaps, that it is a duel, but I know that I will get ahead because there is life, there is hope, » he said.

Like Cedi, Dora’s pain is not just about the financial.

Doctors have asked him to sign documents authorizing them to disconnect his father from the respirator because he does not respond to any treatment. It is a decision that for now refuses to make.

« I’m not going to give them consent, » she said, distressed as her three-year-old daughter cried loudly. « There you have it. »

