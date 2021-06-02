Immigrants “have enriched our nation and made us better,” Biden said.

15 minutes. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the United States “is, has been and always will be a nation of immigrants.” He stressed that “they have enriched and strengthened” the country, while criticizing its “too frequent demonization.”

Biden issued a Presidential proclamation to celebrate National Immigrant Heritage month in the US. He again asked Congress to support his immigration reform. With it, he aspires to regularize the 11 million illegal immigrants in the country.

“Through each generation throughout our history, wave after wave of immigrants have enriched our nation, made us better, stronger, more innovative and more prosperous,” Biden said in the note released by the White House.

The president also stressed that The United States “is, has been and always will be a nation of immigrants“.

However, he warned that after “the especially difficult period” caused by the pandemic and the too frequent demonization of immigrants “, it is” essential “to reflect on” the courage shown by generations of immigrant communities. “Also,” re-engage with the values ​​of a host nation. “

Thus, He insisted that Congress approve his immigration reform proposal. The initiative includes a path to achieve legal permanent residence and citizenship for the more than 11 million undocumented persons estimated to exist in the United States.

He also highlighted the honor of working with his vice president Kamala Harris. Harris is the first daughter of immigrants to hold the position in the country’s history.