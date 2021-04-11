Immigrants do not have priority in vaccination against Covid-19, as a hoax claims

Immigrant status does not by itself imply inclusion in priority groups for the Covid-19 vaccination designed by the Ministry of Health, as stated a hoax that circulates on social networks and which is based on an infographic from an independent study.

“If you are a migrant, you have the right above the Spanish to get the vaccine in fifth position. And they do not cut themselves when putting it, there you have the official list,” says a message accompanied by a capture in which it appears a vaccination plan divided into eight groups of people, in which the fifth group would be institutionalized people and at risk of social exclusion, including migrants.

This verification has been carried out within the framework of the # VacúnaTE project that Maldita.es and the Servimedia news agency develop against misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines with supported by the Google News Initiative.

The image is shared on TikTok assuring that it is an “official listing”. However, the capture comes from a November 2020 study by an independent platform of scientists, which ensures that it is not an official document of the Ministry of Health. In addition, Health claims that, if there is no trace of that image on its website or social networks and, in addition, it does not have the letterhead of the Ministry, the document does not belong to it.

The image is a summary infographic that comes from a study carried out by the Multidisciplinary Collaborative Group for the Scientific Monitoring of Covid-19 (GCMSC), a research group promoted by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), the Barcelona College of Physicians (COMB) and the Association of Research Entities of Catalonia (ACER ).

The study presented a proposal for the vaccine campaign and, as can be seen on your website and on your Facebook profile, the report was published on November 23, 2020, days before Health published the official document on the vaccination strategy against Covid-19.

Vaccination strategy

On March 30, the Public Health Commission approved update number five of the vaccination strategy. On the question and answer website about the vaccine, it is explained which are the groups that will receive the different vaccines.

The strategy includes the prison population in the list of priority groups, but without specifying when the vaccination will begin or the vaccine that will be applied. “The prison population groups people of all ages and with risk conditions. For reasons of feasibility and access to the centers where they are located and, taking into account the greater risk of exposure and the principle of necessity and protection against vulnerability, it is recommended to group and simplify vaccination activities in this population, taking care of to the circumstances of each center. Vaccination of this group will begin at the time that is considered most appropriate, but coinciding, at least, with group 8 and taking into account the characteristics of the population of each prison. The most convenient vaccine will be used, “says the text.

To the question of why these researchers established the population at risk of social exclusion as immigrants and prisoners in fifth place, the president of the group of experts, Silvia Sanjosé, states that these people have greater difficulty maintaining a physical distance and following the recommendations for the use of a mask. As he points out, the important thing about this prioritization is not “the money he has or where he was born” but the context in which that person is.

Specifically, if the infographic indicates the migrant population, it is, according to Sanjosé, because of the “conditions to which casual workers are subjected to harvesting fruits,” which he affirms “They usually come from other countries.” The president of the group of experts points out as an example the origin of an outbreak in specific workers in Lleida.

To report more hoaxes related to the misinformation of the Covid-19 vaccines, Maldita.es has a WhatsApp channel through the number +34 644 229 319 for anyone can automatically check cases of misinformation that arrive through the telephone or other means.